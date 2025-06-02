OKI Establishes OKI Berlin Lab R&D Center in Berlin, Germany

- Aims to strengthen photonics technology and implement its real-world deployment through open innovation -

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OKI (TOKYO: 6703) established the OKI Berlin Lab research and development center in Berlin, Germany on June 1, 2025. The establishment of this new center is intended to strengthen photonics technology, one of OKI’s core technologies, to a world-class level as part of OKI’s Technology Strategy, while helping to resolve emerging social issues through its global real-world deployment.

The establishment of this research and development center will strengthen photonics technology through joint research with leading research organizations in the EU, centered on Germany, where photonics technology is advancing. This will dramatically accelerate efforts for improving the performance and functionality of edge devices that have been developed by OKI, such as optical fiber sensors and compact laser vibrometers. Additionally, collaboration with EU businesses involved in photonics clusters and optomechatronics (Note 1) will promote technological complementation, which will then allow OKI to gain a technological edge through real-world deployment in areas like infrastructure, manufacturing, and healthcare. Based on these activities, OKI will verify the value of its research and development achievements in the EU, then expand them globally to APAC and other regions.

Located within an incubation facility in Berlin, the new center is to house researchers, who are engaged in joint research with external research organizations, and technology marketers, who promote the real-world deployment of optomechatronics technologies. The center is also to have a showroom for showcasing OKI’s latest technologies, providing visitors with the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the technologies involved.

In its Technology Strategy announced in November 2023, OKI proposed the Edge Platform technology concept as the solution platform for resolving social issues quickly. Based on this concept, OKI established a technology exploration base in Silicon Valley in 2024 to enhance collaboration with startups as open innovation activities.

According to Yoichi Kato, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and Head of Technology Division: “OKI Berlin Lab can enable OKI to strengthen core technologies through joint research with leading research organizations and photonics clusters in the EU.” He also stated that OKI will continue to tackle global challenges, with the aim of deepening innovative technologies that will shape the future as well as implementing their real-world deployment.

[Related link]

Technology Strategy explanatory information: https://www.oki.com/global/ir/accounts/2023b3/1116_3.pdf

[Terminology]

Note 1: Optomechatronics

A technology term combining “optics” and “mechatronics” (a combination of mechanics and electronics); refers to advanced manufacturing technologies that integrate optics with, mechanical and electronic control technologies.

About Oki Electric Industry (OKI)

Founded in 1881, OKI is Japan's leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its Public Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Component Products, and Electronics Manufacturing Services businesses. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors. Visit OKI's global website at https://www.oki.com/global/.

Notes:

- Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. is referred to as "OKI" in this document.

- The names of the companies and products mentioned in this document are the trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies and organizations.

Press contact:

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

Public Relations

E-mail : press@oki.com

Customer contact:

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

Research & Development Center, Technology Division

Contact Form : https://www.oki.com/cgi-bin/inquiryForm.cgi?p=019e