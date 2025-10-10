Odyssey Therapeutics Appoints Pharmaceutical Leader Nia Tatsis, Ph.D., to Its Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to transform the standard of care for patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by developing medicines that precisely target disease pathology, today announced the appointment of Nia Tatsis, Ph.D., to its board. Dr. Tatsis is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and brings more than 20 years of experience in regulatory affairs and quality assurance.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nia to the board of Odyssey as we advance our RIPK2 scaffolding inhibitor and broader pipeline through clinical development,” said Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Odyssey Therapeutics. “Nia’s deep expertise spanning clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing, and commercialization will be invaluable as we continue on our mission of delivering transformative medicines to patients in need.”

Dr. Tatsis has extensive senior-level leadership experience in global biopharmaceuticals companies. In 2017, Dr. Tatsis joined Vertex Pharmaceuticals and is responsible for managing all aspects of global regulatory affairs and quality assurance. Prior to joining Vertex, she held senior regulatory leadership positions at Sanofi, Stemnion, Pfizer and Wyeth. She served on the board of directors of Verve Therapeutics and is a member of the Leadership Council for the International Institute of New England (IINE). Dr. Tatsis holds a B.S. in Biology from Temple University and a Ph.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Vermont. She completed her postdoctoral research fellowship in immunology at Thomas Jefferson University.

“Odyssey has rapidly advanced a compelling pipeline of potentially transformative immunology medicines in just four years since its founding,” said Dr. Tatsis. “I look forward to working with Odyssey to advance its pipeline and bring multiple new medicines to the market in the coming years to improve the quality of life for patients living with serious immune diseases.”

