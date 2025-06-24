Ocutrx Technologies Inc. Unveils Surgery Breakthrough: First-Ever Technology to Make Blood Translucent During Surgery

New feature to debut in Ocutrx OR-Bot™ 3D Surgery Microscope System

IRVINE, Calif. and ABU DHABI, UAE, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocutrx Technologies Inc. ("Ocutrx"), through its R&D division Genius Labs, today unveiled a major surgical innovation: the ability to render blood translucent in real time during surgery. This patent-pending advancement enables surgeons to see through pooled blood without the need for suction or irrigation—a world first. The technology, called HemoLucence™, will be a feature of the OR-Bot™ 3D Surgical Microscope System, which is scheduled to enter clinical trials in 2025 or 2026.

The HemoLucence technology is powered by Ocutrx's proprietary algorithmic AI and digital engine, which is integrated into the OR-Bot™ system. The technology utilizes digital volumetric reconstruction and advanced de-scattering algorithms to visualize obscured anatomy under the blood. In tests, the system successfully visualized through three millimeters, approximately one-quarter inch, of whole human blood, which includes all major blood components. In further tests, the company expects to be able to visualize under at least half an inch of blood.

"The Ocutrx OR-Bot 3D Surgery Microscope's ability to turn blood clear during surgery is a monumental achievement for the future of surgery, and a new high mark for Ocutrx's journey towards pioneering innovation in healthcare," said Michael A. H. Freeman, J.D., CEO/CTO of Ocutrx. "Our team at the Ocutrx Genius Labs worked tirelessly with me for two years to develop this remarkable technology that sets a new bar for surgical precision and visualization."

Ocutrx recently debuted this breakthrough during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 2025, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The HemoLucence technology overcomes blood opacity through advanced computational physics. The technology uses advanced math and physics to understand how light behaves when it passes through areas filled with blood. Although it works well from a single viewpoint, it achieves more accurate results by collecting images from different angles. This helps it distinguish between light being absorbed by blood and light being scattered by red blood cells. Behind the scenes, new, advanced algorithms employ sophisticated statistical methods and neural networks through proprietary techniques to extract detailed images of tissue structure and texture, even in areas where blood would normally obstruct the view.

"Having the ability to render blood 'transparent' now makes the unseen, in the heat of surgical battle, seen, creating another layer of safety and confidence for surgeons that traditional visual aids can't provide," said Dr. Leonel Hunt, MD, Ocutrx Medical Advisor and attending surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Spine Center and Cedars-Sinai Orthopedic Center in Los Angeles. "My primary areas of research interest involve the development of new surgical technologies and innovative surgical and non-surgical treatments for spine-related neck and back pain, and this is an important new one."

Dr. Robert Louis, MD, a neurosurgeon and Director of the Skull Base and Pituitary Tumor Program at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif., added: "The ability to render blood as transparent will provide a level of visualization not previously possible in any field of surgery. No matter the discipline or scale, bleeding is a regular part of any surgery and can create several challenges. This breakthrough helps overcome those challenges and is a significant step forward in making surgery safer and more efficient."

"In operating room imaging, seeing through blood in real-time during a surgery has been a long-sought-after tool, considered not just difficult, but impossible, and with current microscopes fundamentally unachievable," said Jordan Boss, Chief R&D Officer and Director of the Ocutrx Genius Labs. "At Ocutrx Genius Labs, we saw what others viewed as a barrier—blood obscuring vision during surgery—as a challenge to overcome. While traditional systems can't see through blood, our OR-Bot™ uses AI-driven algorithms to cut through the scatter and reconstruct a clear 3D view of what's underneath, including vessels, nerves, bleed sites, and even tumors. This breakthrough transforms surgical visibility and precision. It's our commitment to bold innovation in medical imaging, AR/XR, and 3D tech that drives everything we do."

"Congratulations to Ocutrx for advancing microscope capabilities with this incredible breakthrough," said Dr. William D. Hunter, MD, a neurosurgeon at the Neuroscience and Spine Center in Gastonia, NC and Ocutrx Medical Advisor. "This new visualization tool will give us clearer views, better performance, and ultimately, better outcomes for patients."

Ocutrx continues to lead the way in AR, XR, and 3D visualization technologies, driven by a commitment to enhancing surgical procedures and exploring new market potentials. The company's dedication to innovation and its strategic patent portfolio underscore its role as a key player in advancing surgeries and healthcare with meaningful situation-changing solutions.

Looking to the future, Ocutrx is not slowing down. The company has 42 patents issued in over 35 patent families, with more than 50 patents currently in prosecution. The company plans to continue expanding its Ocutrx patent portfolio, furthering technologies that promise to enhance surgical procedures and other high-value markets. These efforts underscore Ocutrx's role as a key player in the ongoing development of new surgical technologies, with a clear focus on creating meaningful, impactful solutions.

Ocutrx Technologies, Inc., with a presence in the US and Europe, leads in AR/XR and 3D visualization, expanding its reach across various industries. Founded by Michael and Mitch Freeman, two Emmy Award-winning inventors of mobile video in the 1990s, the company emerged from a passion to tackle the adversities of Advanced Macular Degeneration. Ocutrx's groundbreaking OcuLenz™ headset corrects vision for patients with advanced macular degeneration, improving their vision and quality of life. Complementing this, Ocutrx's OR-Bot 3D Surgical Visualization system sets new benchmarks in surgical methodologies, offering surgeons unmatched resolution, cinematic-quality magnification, and depth precision. In a significant acknowledgment of its innovative prowess, Ocutrx's DigiLoupe headset marks the next phase in enhanced surgery holographic visualization. With the acquisition of Spectrum Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, Inc., Ocutrx became diversified across several industry sectors, including Healthcare, AR/XR, 3D Visualization and Microscopes, AI, Medical Devices, Aerospace, Spaceflight, and Defense. Learn more at ocutrxtech.com.

