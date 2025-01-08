Ocular Therapeutix™ to Provide Corporate Update During 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation

Company presentation scheduled on Monday, January 13th at 5:15 PM PT

Ocular to provide enrollment update for SOL-R, Ocular’s second registrational trial of AXPAXLI™ in wet AMD, future opportunities for AXPAXLI, and a general corporate overview

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced that the Company will present its strategic outlook for 2025 at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2025 at 5:15 PM PT in San Francisco, CA.

Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Ocular’s Executive Chairman, President and CEO, will provide an update regarding the enrollment status of SOL-R, the Company’s second registrational trial of AXPAXLI™ for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), future opportunities for AXPAXLI, and a general corporate overview.

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation Details

Presentation Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Presentation Time: 5:15 PM PT

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: San Francisco, CA

The live presentation can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal injection, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral injection or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

