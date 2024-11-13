SUBSCRIBE
Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and Ophthalmology Innovation Summit XIV

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced upcoming presentations at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and Ophthalmology Innovation Summit XIV.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Fireside Chat Time: 9:00 AM GMT
Location: London, UK

A live webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.

Ophthalmology Innovation Summit XIV: November 22-23
Location: San Diego, CA

  • Session Title: Retina Innovation Showcase
    Session Date/Time: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 11:20 AM – 12:55 PM PT
    Presenter: Sanjay Nayak, MBBS, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer
  • Panel Title: Glaucoma Spotlight: Innovation vs Standard of Care
    Panel Date/Time: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 3:20 – 3:50 PM PT
    Panelist: Adrienne Graves, PhD, Board Member
  • Panel Title: A View From The Street
    Panel Date/Time: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 5:00 – 5:30 PM PT
    Moderator: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chair, President and CEO

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Bill Slattery
Vice President, Investor Relations
bslattery@ocutx.com

