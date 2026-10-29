Ocular Therapeutix™ to Participate in November 2026 Investor and Scientific Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming investor and scientific conferences in November 2026.

Upcoming Investor Conference:

UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026:

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Fireside Chat: 12:00 – 12:30 PM GMT

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: London, UK

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

Upcoming Scientific Conferences:

The Empire Forum: November 5, 2026

New York, NY

Presentation Title: Ocular Therapeutix, Redefining the Retina Experience

Session: The Durability Race, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 2:51 – 2:58 PM ET

Presenter: Jeffrey S. Heier, MD, Chief Scientific Officer

OSN New York & OSN New York Retina 2026: November 6-8, 2026

New York, NY

Symposium: Redefining the Management of nAMD: The Impact of Durability and Sustained Disease Control

Symposium Date/Time: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 5:00 – 6:00 PM EST

Presenters: Mark R. Barakat, MD, FASRS; Andrew Moshfeghi, MD, MBA, FASRS; Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD, FASRS; Yasha S. Modi, MD, FASRS; Jeffrey S. Heier, MD, Chief Scientific Officer

Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

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DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

bslattery@ocutx.com