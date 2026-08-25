Ocugen to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor and Industry Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the Company will present on its innovative modifier gene therapy platform at upcoming investor and industry conferences in September 2026.

Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference

Location: JW Marriott Essex House, New York City, NY

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 3:40–4:15 p.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Presenter: Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Ocugen

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York City, NY

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Time: 3:00–3:30 p.m. ET

Format: Fireside chat

Presenter: Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Ocugen

The Retina Society 59th Annual Scientific Meeting

Location: Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles, CA

Date: September 24, 2026

Time: 3:15 p.m. PST

Format: Presentation

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Subretinal OCU410 Gene Therapy for Geographic Atrophy: 12-Month Randomized Phase 2 ArMaDa Results

Presenter: Dr. Raj K. Maturi



A webcast of the Citi and H.C. Wainwright presentations will be available under the “Events and Presentation” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit Investors | Ocugen, Inc.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology company developing gene therapies for blindness diseases. The Company’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical needs across large patient populations through a gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene-editing technologies that target a single gene mutation, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies are designed to address the underlying disease biology by restoring balance across multiple gene networks. The Company is currently advancing programs for inherited retinal diseases and other causes of blindness that affect millions worldwide, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Investors:

Candice Masse

astr partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com

Media:

Chris Clark

chris.clark@ocugen.com