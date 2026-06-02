Ocugen to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor and Industry Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that the Company will present on its innovative modifier gene therapy platform at upcoming investor and industry conferences in June 2026.

Noble Capital Markets June 2026 Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 2:30pm EDT

Clinical Trials at the Summit 2026

Location: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Time: 10:19 – 10:39 am PDT

Inherited Retinal Diseases: Transforming the Future Through Innovation

Moderator: Peter Kaiser

Panelists: Lance Baldo, Paul Bresge, Eliot Lazar, George Magrath, Nathan Mata, Shankar Musunuri, Jayashree Sahni

BIO International Convention

Location: Theater 3

Date: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Time: 11:00 am PDT

A webcast of the Noble presentation will be available under the “Events and Presentation” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit Investors | Ocugen, Inc.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Unlike traditional gene therapies and gene editing, Ocugen’s modifier gene therapies address the entire disease—complex diseases that are potentially caused by imbalances in multiple gene networks. Currently we have programs in development for inherited retinal diseases and blindness diseases affecting millions across the globe, including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and geographic atrophy—late-stage dry age-related macular degeneration. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including, but not limited to, the risks that preliminary, interim and top-line clinical trial results may not be indicative of, and may differ from, final clinical data; that unfavorable new clinical trial data may emerge in ongoing clinical trials or through further analyses of existing clinical trial data; that earlier non-clinical and clinical data and testing of may not be predictive of the results or success of later clinical trials; and that that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Candice Masse

astr partners

candice.masse@astrpartners.com