Octave Bioscience Forms Strategic Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics to Expand Patient Access to the Octave® Multiple Sclerosis Disease Activity (MSDA) Test Across the United States

Collaboration enables patients to access the Octave MSDA test at Quest’s approximately 7,000 patient access sites across the U.S. and establishes a pathway to introduce additional tests from Octave’s precision neurology portfolio over time.

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MSCare--Octave Bioscience, a commercial-stage precision care company pioneering a new standard for managing multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, today announced a strategic collaboration with Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, to make the OctaveⓇ Multiple Sclerosis Disease Activity (MSDA) Test accessible through Quest’s nationwide specimen-collection network.

Providers that order the test from Octave will be able to refer patients with a test requisition to one of Quest’s 7,000 patient service centers and in-office phlebotomists across the United States. It also gives Quest first rights to consider to provide specimen collection services for future novel tests Octave is developing for multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

“At Quest, we are committed to delivering diagnostics that empower people and their providers to make better-informed clinical decisions and advance the standard of care in neurodegenerative diseases like MS,” said Michael Racke, MD, a board-certified neurologist and Senior Medical Director of Neurology, Quest Diagnostics. “The Octave MSDA Test is an important clinical innovation because it harnesses comparatively simple blood testing to illuminate relapse and treatment response in patients with MS, helping to reduce reliance on specialized imaging technologies alone. By making it available through our nationwide network of patient service centers, Quest is making it easier for patients and their physicians across the country to access these insights.”

The Octave MSDA Test is the first and only clinically1 and analytically2 validated multi-analyte blood test that reports an MS disease activity score. It provides clinicians with reliable, objective data to support and inform proactive treatment decisions including whether or not to initiate, discontinue or switch a drug therapy. In a study published in Clinical Immunology1, the MSDA Test outperformed a single biomarker (NfL) test, offering early detection and deeper insights into MS disease activity.

“We are excited to collaborate with Quest Diagnostics to expand access to precision MS care,” said Doug Biehn, CEO of Octave Bioscience. “With Quest, the Octave MSDA Test will be available nationwide and simpler for physicians to order, establishing a scalable path to bring forward additional tests from Octave’s expanding portfolio in neurological disease over time and reinforcing Octave’s leadership in precision neurology.”

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that affects more than one million people in the U.S. Today, MS is commonly managed with clinical assessments, patient-reported symptoms, and MRI imaging. However, this is challenging because symptoms and MRI activity often do not align3, highlighting the need for biomarkers to reflect the underlying biology.

The Octave MSDA Test uses a simple blood test to measure 18 validated protein biomarkers, giving clinicians and patients a clear, data-driven view of disease activity to guide proactive treatment decisions. The test is reimbursed by multiple payers and supported by a patient affordability program. The MSDA Test is performed in Octave’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, and New York State CLEP-approved laboratory in Menlo Park, California.

About Octave Bioscience, Inc.

Octave Bioscience, Inc. is a leading precision care company pioneering multi-analyte biomarker-driven solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, starting with multiple sclerosis. Octave’s comprehensive solution provides objective, actionable insights to improve disease monitoring, treatment decisions, and patient outcomes. The company’s flagship product, the Octave Multiple Sclerosis Disease Activity (MSDA) Test, is the first clinically and analytically validated blood-based biomarker test that enables physicians to quantitatively measure MS disease activity, allowing for more informed treatment decisions and personalized disease management over time. For more information, visit www.octavebio.com.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

