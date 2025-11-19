Ob Hospitalist Group Appoints Dr. Lisa Bukovac as Chief Clinical Officer

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG), the nation's largest and only dedicated provider of comprehensive obstetric solutions, has named Lisa Bukovac, DO, as its Chief Clinical Officer.

In this new role, Dr. Bukovac will serve as OBHG's chief clinician, leading the organization's national clinical mission and driving initiatives that strengthen clinician engagement, enhance maternal safety and support hospitals facing growing obstetric workforce shortages.

"Dr. Bukovac has been an integral part of OBHG's leadership for more than a decade," said Lenny Castiglione, Chief Executive Officer of OBHG. "Her commitment to patient-centered care and ability to unite teams behind a shared mission make her the right leader for this pivotal moment in maternal health. She brings both the compassion of a physician and the vision of a strategic leader."

Dr. Bukovac has been with OBHG since 2014, advancing through multiple leadership roles from Site Director and Medical Director of Operations to Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations and Executive Vice President of Clinician Success. She has led programs to expand clinician development, strengthen retention and increase transparency and connection across OBHG's growing workforce of nearly 2,000 OB/GYNs and certified nurse-midwives.

In her new position, she will work alongside Dr. Mark Simon, Chief Medical Officer, to expand OBHG's national quality infrastructure and deepen collaboration with hospital partners. Together, they will guide dual clinical leadership across a network of over 300 hospital partnerships in 41 states, advancing evidence-based practices that improve outcomes and ensure hospitals can maintain quality obstetric services even amid provider shortages.

Additionally, her role will be focused on elevating OBHG's mission to be the preferred home for OB providers nationwide, offering clinicians the opportunity to develop tailored schedules that reflect both their personal and professional goals.

"Having two senior clinical leaders allows us to sharpen our focus on both clinical quality and operational performance," said Dr. Simon. "Dr. Bukovac's leadership ensures OBHG remains a trusted partner to hospitals seeking to sustain high-quality obstetric care in every community."

A practicing OB hospitalist before joining senior leadership, Dr. Bukovac is particularly focused on clinician engagement and sustainability – key factors she says are essential to the nation's maternal health future.

"Our clinicians are the heart of OBHG," said Dr. Bukovac. "My goal is to make sure every one of them feels supported and valued. When clinicians are heard and empowered, patient care improves."

About Ob Hospitalist Group

Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG) is the nation's largest provider of OB/GYNs and the leading provider of customized women's health solutions. Through its core OB hospitalist programs and Maternal Health Access Solutions (MHAS), OBHG delivers expert obstetric care in hospitals nationwide. We partner with hospitals nationwide to improve maternal safety, reduce physician burnout and expand or restore access to care. With nearly 2,000 clinicians collaborating closely with local OB/GYNs, OBHG ensures timely, expert care for every pregnant woman. OBHG is headquartered in Greenville, SC. Visit www.OBHG.com .

