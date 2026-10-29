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Press Releases

Oak Hill Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

October 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OHB Pediatrics Ltd d/b/a Oak Hill Bio, a clinical-stage rare disease therapeutics company, today announced that the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Details:

The Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

  • Format: Company presentation and one-on-one meetings
  • Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 1:20 PM ET
  • Location: New York, NY

UBS Global Biopharma Conference 2026

  • Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
  • Date: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 4:40 PM GMT
  • Location: London, United Kingdom

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

  • Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
  • Date: Monday, November 30, 2026, at 2:10 PM ET
  • Location: Coral Gables, FL

Oak Hill Bio management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested parties should contact their conference representative or John Fraunces (jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com) to arrange a meeting.

About Oak Hill Bio

Oak Hill Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on acquiring and developing promising therapeutics for rare diseases with significant unmet needs that have been deprioritized by pharmaceutical companies. The company’s lead program is rugonersen (OHB-724), an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) in Phase 3 clinical development as a potential best-in-class treatment for Angelman syndrome, a devastating neurodevelopmental disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapies.

Oak Hill Bio is the trading name for OHB Pediatrics Ltd. It was formed in 2024 as a subsidiary of Oak Hill Bio Holdings (formerly known as Oak Hill Bio Ltd). Learn more at oakhillbio.com.

Contacts

Investors:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:
media@oakhillbio.com


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