NYU Langone Welcomes Top Orthopedic Surgeons to Lead Key Treatment Centers for Hip and Knee Conditions

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Orthopedics has appointed three leaders in sports medicine to head key orthopedic centers, including a new center that treats knee injuries causing pain and deterioration.

Sabrina M. Strickland, MD, who will lead the new Center for Patellofemoral Disorders, Andreas H. Gomoll, MD, who will co-direct the Knee Preservation Center, and F. Winston Gwathmey, MD, who will direct the Hip Preservation and Hip Arthroscopy Center, will start on October 1.

"Dr. Strickland, Dr. Gwathmey, and Dr. Gomoll are exceptional surgeons, researchers, and educators," said Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health and the Walter A.L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "The expertise they each bring will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter at NYU Langone Orthopedics."

Their arrival at NYU Langone underscores the institution's commitment to providing comprehensive, innovative care for athletes and active individuals at all levels, from everyday athletes to elite competitors.

"We are so fortunate to have Dr. Gwathmey play a central role in establishing our Hip Preservation and Hip Arthroscopy Center and advancing innovative approaches to patient care, while Dr. Strickland and Dr. Gomoll bring extraordinary expertise in the treatment of knee and other joint injuries," said Laith M. Jazrawi, MD, chief of the Division of Sports Medicine at NYU Langone and the Neil B. Hamburger Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Our ability to attract top talent in key areas makes NYU Langone the best place for people seeking orthopedic care."

NYU Langone is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report. It is recognized nationally for having the largest orthopedic residency program in the country, as well as leading programs in sports medicine, pediatric orthopedics, joint replacement, and musculoskeletal oncology.

About Sabrina M. Strickland, MD

Dr. Strickland, a nationally recognized sports medicine surgeon, will be the inaugural director of the Center for Patellofemoral Disorders. Her areas of focus include knee cartilage repair, patellar stabilization, ACL and meniscus surgery, and joint preservation.

"I am honored to join the NYU Langone orthopedics community and work with the world-class researchers and physicians here," said Dr. Strickland. "I am excited to join an institution that works as an engine to move orthopedic clinical trials forward and that is also an academic medical center with top-notch specialists in all areas of medicine."

Dr. Strickland will be joining NYU Langone from the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, where she has been an orthopedic surgeon for over two decades. She has a particular interest in using 3D-printed models of joints to learn how to refine surgical techniques that lead to better patient outcomes.

Since most biomechanical research is performed on "normal" joints from cadavers, many surgical techniques are not optimized for patients with unique or abnormal bone structure. Dr. Strickland's work with 3D-printed models of joints allows her to study examples that better reflect the natural variation in bone shapes seen in the clinic.

She earned her bachelor's degree from Cornell University and her medical degree from Rush University. She then completed an orthopedic surgery residency and a fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery and served as the chief of orthopedic surgery at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in the Bronx from 2005 until 2012.

For her surgical expertise and research contributions, she has been honored by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, and the New York Weill Cornell Medical Center Alumni Council, among other organizations.

About F. Winston Gwathmey, MD

A preeminent leader in hip preservation and arthroscopy, Dr. Gwathmey will lead the Hip Preservation and Hip Arthroscopy Center. He is known for using minimally invasive techniques to evaluate the joint, treat damaged tissue, and correct structural problems contributing to pain and dysfunction before they worsen.

Dr. Gwathmey comes to NYU Langone from the University of Virginia Health System where, as an orthopedic surgeon in 2013, he established the hip arthroscopy and preservation program, that evolved into one of the region's highest volume centers.

"I developed a special interest in hip preservation surgery and hip arthroscopy because the hip is both essential and underrecognized," said Dr. Gwathmey. "Arthroscopic hip surgery is a rapidly evolving field, and I have been drawn to its potential to identify and treat joint and cartilage injuries before they progress."

Dr. Gwathmey earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He then completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Virginia Health System and a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine and shoulder surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. He pursued additional fellowship training in Nashville, TN with Dr. Thomas Byrd, one of the pioneers in hip arthroscopy.

He most recently served as vice chair for education and director of the orthopedic surgery residency program at the University of Virginia. As a professor of sports medicine at the University of Virginia, he has earned multiple awards for his excellence in teaching, including the Dean's Award for Excellence in Medical Student Teaching.

About Andreas H. Gomoll, MD

As co-director of the Knee Preservation Center, Dr. Gomoll will treat the full spectrum of knee problems, including ACL tears, patellar instability and meniscus injuries in young athletes, and cartilage defects and early arthritis in the middle-aged. An orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint preservation and sports medicine, Dr. Gomoll performs partial joint replacement for older adults and minimally invasive techniques to evaluate the knee joint, treat damaged tissue, and correct structural problems contributing to pain and dysfunction.

Dr. Gomoll joins NYU Langone from the Hospital for Special Surgery, where he has been an attending surgeon specializing in joint preservation and sports medicine since 2018, as well as a Professor at Weill-Cornell Medical College. He is double board certified in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine. Prior to HSS, he was faculty at Harvard Medical School since 2006, where he directed the Orthopaedic Program within the Regenerative Medicine Institute at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Dr. Gomoll has co-authored over 170 research publications and is internationally recognized for his work in cartilage repair and knee preservation. He also has experience with innovative orthopedics treatments, such as the MISHA Knee System, a shock-absorbing knee implant that received Food and Drug Administration approval in 2023.

"I have long been drawn to work that combines science, care, and teaching, and I look forward to continuing my passion for joint preservation at NYU Langone Orthopedics," said Dr. Gomoll. "I believe that physician care is not only about performing surgery, but also about guiding patients and helping them feel supported throughout the process."

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 122 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation five years in a row, and it continues to have the most No. 1– and top 10–ranked specialties among medical centers in the United States, according to U.S. News & World Report. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 400 outpatient locations in the New York City area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

Media Contact: Marlene Naanes, Marlene.Naanes@NYULangone.org

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SOURCE NYU Langone Health