NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center Names Leading Clinician-Researcher as New Chair of Radiation Oncology

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Gomez, MD, MBA, has been named Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Gomez is joining NYU Langone from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he was an attending physician, Director of Thoracic Radiation Oncology, and Vice Chair of Clinical Operations in the Department of Radiation Oncology.

As the Chair of Radiation Oncology, Dr. Gomez will lead multidisciplinary teams of investigators and physicians to deliver world-class research and innovative care to patients being treated across the spectrum of cancer, both with respect to novel indications for radiation therapy and in personalizing the radiation approach based on clinical, imaging, and molecular characteristics.

"Dr. Gomez is an exceptional physician and researcher who is passionate about bringing research insights into his care of patients," said Oren Cahlon, MD, executive vice president and vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, chief clinical officer at NYU Langone. "His proven leadership skills and experience in the field of radiation therapy makes him a key part of our commitment to offering the best outcomes for our patients."

Dr. Gomez has specialized experience in using radiation therapy for the treatment of oligometastatic cancers, which is an intermediate subclass of stage IV cancer where the disease has spread to or progressed in more limited sites. This disease state represents a "middle ground" between localized and widespread metastatic disease, and management is complex and involves collaboration between radiation oncology and multiple other disciplines. Dr. Gomez has both extensive clinical experience in this area and has led many clinical trials and translational analyses.

"I am very honored to join NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center," said Dr. Gomez. "There is an incredible amount of energy and enthusiasm throughout the medical center, which is inspiring in the mission to improve cancer care for our patients. In addition, the Department of Radiation Oncology at NYU consists of compassionate and talented physicians and researchers dedicated to delivering treatment that is of the highest quality, innovative, and individualized to each patient. I am thrilled to join this team."

About Dr. Gomez

Dr. Gomez is a radiation oncologist whose academic path spans economics, medicine and business. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Virginia and an MD from the University of California, San Francisco, followed by a radiation oncology residency at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He completed a Doris Duke research fellowship Columbia University, later earned an MBA from Rice University, and underwent additional training specifically pertaining to the use of AI in health care.

Professionally, Gomez has worked at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, rising to associate professor and holding leadership posts in radiation including Thoracic Radiation Oncology Section Chief and Clinical Medical Director. He subsequently joined Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he served as Manhattan Service Chief, Director of Thoracic Radiation Oncology, Vice Chair of Clinical Operations in the department. He also served as an officer of the hospital medical staff, among other institutional leadership roles.

Gomez's research centers on lung cancer and the role of radiation therapy in oligometastatic disease, with a portfolio spanning biomarker-integrated local ablative strategies, minimal residual disease, and consolidation approaches with targeted and immunotherapies. He has led or co-led many investigator initiated studies, industry- and cooperative group–funded trials, trials involving ctDNA-defined residual disease, the evaluation of radiation with immunotherapy combinations, and was co-PI of NRG-LU002, the largest randomized trial to date evaluating local consolidative therapy in oligometastatic non-small cell lung cancer. His bibliography includes extensive peer-reviewed publications and invited lectures worldwide, alongside service on editorial boards, national guideline committees and the American Board of Radiology oral boards, underscoring his impact on clinical practice standards and trial design in thoracic oncology.

