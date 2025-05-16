SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nuvectis Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

May 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

Fort Lee, NJ, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global BioConnect Investor Conference.

Event3rd Annual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference
DateMay 20th, 2025
Time10:30 – 11:00 a.m. ET
LinkNuvectis Pharma Presentation Webcast Link

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900's unique mechanism of action enables the inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase thereby providing complete shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 is currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation study.

Company Contact
Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
rbentsur@nuvectis.com 

Media Relations Contact
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com 



