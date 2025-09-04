Nuvectis Pharma to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fort Lee, NJ, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that senior management will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. A Nuvectis corporate presentation delivered by Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be available for on-demand viewing by conference attendees starting on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will also attend virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference taking place September 8-10, 2025.

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company’s assets include two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP900 and NXP800. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. Its unique mechanism of action enables inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase, providing comprehensive shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation study and the Phase 1b program has been initiated. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator that has demonstrated anti-cancer activity in recurrent, platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian cancer, and may be explored in the future in other cancer types. For additional information about Nuvectis Pharma please visit: https://nuvectis.com.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

rbentsur@nuvectis.com

Media Relations Contact

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

