Nurix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in November.

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 9:20 – 9:50 a.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – London, UK Wednesday, November 19, 2025, from 11:00 – 11:25 a.m. GMT



The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website. The archived webcasts will be available for 30 days after the event.

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, the next frontier in innovative drug design aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its preclinical pipeline. Nurix’s partnered drug discovery pipeline consists of a preclinical stage degrader of STAT6 in collaboration with Sanofi, a clinical stage degrader of IRAK4 in collaboration with Gilead, as well as multiple additional programs under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by a fully AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

