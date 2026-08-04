Nurix Announces $10 Million Milestone Payment Associated with Initiation of a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of a STAT6 Degrader

Oral STAT6 degrader advances into clinical development for type 2 inflammatory diseases

Nurix has earned approximately $139 million to date under its collaboration with Sanofi and remains eligible to receive approximately $453 million in future milestones associated with the STAT6 program, as well as potential royalties, and retains a U.S. co-development and co-promotion option

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that it has earned a $10 million milestone payment following the initiation by its collaborator, Sanofi, of the Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial of SAR448272/NX-3911, an oral STAT6 degrader.

STAT6 is a key transcription factor within the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) signaling pathways that drive type 2 inflammation and play a central role in diseases including atopic dermatitis and asthma. With the receipt of the $10 million development milestone payment from Sanofi, Nurix will have received approximately $139 million under the companies' 2019 collaboration agreement. Sanofi is solely responsible for the ongoing clinical development of SAR448272.

"Advancing SAR448272 into the clinic marks an important milestone for the STAT6 program and further validates the productivity of our DEL-AI drug discovery platform in generating differentiated degrader medicines for immunology," said Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Nurix. "We look forward to seeing the program advance through clinical evaluation by our partner Sanofi."

"Today's announcement represents another important advancement in our long-standing collaboration with Sanofi and further demonstrates our ability to discover innovative targeted protein degraders for major inflammatory diseases," said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. "The advancement of SAR448272 into Phase 1 builds on the strong momentum across our partnered immunology portfolio and reflects the continued execution of our strategy to create significant value through both our wholly owned and partnered degrader programs."

About the Nurix/Sanofi Collaboration

Under the 2019 collaboration agreement, Nurix deployed its proprietary DEL-AI drug discovery platform to identify novel agents that utilize E3 ligases to induce the degradation of specified proteins. In 2025, Sanofi exercised its license extension option for two programs targeting transcription factors for the treatment of autoimmune/inflammatory diseases including an undisclosed target and STAT6. For both programs, Nurix retains the option to co-develop and co-promote in the United States following demonstration of clinical proof of concept. Upon execution of the collaboration agreement in December 2019, Sanofi made an upfront payment to Nurix of $55 million and subsequently paid an additional $22 million to expand the scope of the collaboration. In June 2025, Sanofi exercised its exclusive license extension option for an undisclosed target and for the STAT6 program, triggering two $15 million license extension payments. Following the receipt of the $10 million milestone associated with initiation of the Phase 1 study, Nurix will have received a total of approximately $139 million under the Sanofi collaboration. Nurix remains eligible to receive approximately $453 million in future development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments associated with the STAT6 program, in addition to potential royalties on future product sales. Nurix also retains an option to co-develop, co-promote, and share profits and losses for the program equally in the United States.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, a new frontier in drug discovery aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nurix’s clinical stage oncology pipeline includes Bexobrutideg, a degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), being co-developed in collaboration with Roche, and NX-1607, an inhibitor of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix’s autoimmune disease pipeline includes bexobrutideg in collaboration with Roche and clinical-stage degraders of IRAK-4 in collaboration with Gilead and STAT6 in collaboration with Sanofi. Nurix is also advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its wholly owned preclinical pipeline as well as those under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by an AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling virtually any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in Brisbane, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Nurix’s expectations regarding the development of SAR448272/NX-3911; the therapeutic potential and other advantages of SAR448272/NX-3911; and the potential benefits of Nurix’s collaboration with Sanofi. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of each party to perform its obligations under the Nurix-Sanofi collaboration; (ii) whether the parties will be able to successfully conduct and complete preclinical development, clinical development and commercialization of any drug candidates under the Nurix-Sanofi collaboration; (iii) the unexpected emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects during preclinical and clinical development; (iv) whether Nurix will be able to fund development activities and achieve development goals, including those under the Nurix-Sanofi collaboration; (v) risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and receipt of payments from Nurix’s collaboration partners, including milestone payments and royalties on future potential product sales; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2026, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Media & Investors

Kris Fortner

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

kfortner@nurixtx.com