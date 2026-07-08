Nucleus Biologics Launches CRAIC™ Formulation Finder, Bringing Conversational AI to Cell Culture Media and Buffer Development

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cellandgenetherapy--Nucleus Biologics, the leading provider of custom cell culture solutions and manufacturing technologies for advanced therapies, today announced the launch of CRAIC™ Formulation Finder, a large language model (LLM) assistant that helps scientists identify, develop, and optimize cell culture media and buffer formulations for their novel cell ecosystem.

Rather than searching literature, comparing existing formulations, or relying on lengthy trial-and-error experimentation, researchers simply describe the biological outcome they want to achieve. CRAIC™ interprets the request, i.e. cell type, desired phenotype, process requirements, performance objectives, and manufacturing considerations to generate a tailored formulation recommendation in minutes. Formulations can then be immediately quoted, evaluated for feasibility, and ordered within the NB-Lux™ AI ecosystem and delivered within a few weeks.

“AI is here. We are entering a new era where LLMs are allowing near real-time optimization of media formulations based on metabolomic or genomic attributes,” said David Sheehan, Founder, President, and CEO of Nucleus Biologics. “This is a liberation moment. Scientists can now own an optimized media leveraging the human atlas of scientific research and Nucleus Biologics’ manufacturing database to speed the time to the clinic. The output is already amazing, and the system will only improve over time.”

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, CRAIC™ is purpose-built for cell culture media and buffer development. It combines LLMs with Nucleus Biologics’ formulation expertise and seamlessly integrates into NB-Lux™ AI. Once a formulation recommendation is generated, users can continue directly into customization, quoting, and ordering, creating a connected workflow from discovery through production.

Key capabilities include:

Conversational formulation discovery using natural language

AI-powered formulation recommendations

Intelligent optimization based on performance goals and manufacturing considerations

Integrated workflow from formulation to manufacturing through NB-Lux™ AI

Develop and optimize a formulation and test it within 30 days

CRAIC™ is now available within the NB-Lux™ AI platform.

For more information or to request a demo, visit nucleusbiologics.com/nb-lux.

About Nucleus Biologics

Nucleus Biologics is the leading provider of custom media and buffer solutions, tools, and technologies. Its mission is to speed the time from scientific discovery to cure by delivering innovative, transparent, and GMP/Excipient GMP products and services. From design to delivery, we provide an integrated digital ecosystem that facilitates easy formulation, configuration, ordering, and manufacture of media and buffers.

Media Contact:

David De Leonardis

Associate Director, Marketing

ddeleonardis@nucleusbiologics.com