Nu-Tek BioSciences Presents Data-Driven Approach to Animal Cell Culture Optimization at ESACT 2026

</div> <h5>Nu-Tek BioSciences showcases its state-of-the-art, 100% animal-free facility through a virtual tour. With >2000 metric tons of annual capacity per year, this facility provides the pharmaceutical industry's global leaders with critical peptones and yeast extracts for cell culture media. </h5> </div> </div><p>MINNEAPOLIS, May 05, 2026 <span class="LinkEnhancement"><a class="Link" href="https://www.globenewswire.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">(GLOBE NEWSWIRE)</a></span> -- Nu-Tek BioSciences, a leading provider of high-performance animal-origin free peptones and cell culture nutrients for bioprocess applications, announced today its participation as an exhibitor at ESACT 2026, the premier global event for animal cell culture technologies. Nu-Tek will host Booth #23 throughout the conference and present a poster during the event.</p> <p>The poster showcases data from Nu-Tek’s industry-leading Variability Reduction Program, highlighting its value in facilitating pharmaceutical customers’ optimization of culture performance, reduction of batch-to-batch variability, and downstream cost control in cell culture media.</p> <p>“Presenting this poster at ESACT 2026 provides a powerful platform to share real-world data on how our collaborative, data-driven approach can directly impact cell culture performance,” said Joy Aho, PhD, Director of Technical Program Management at Nu-Tek BioSciences. “Our Variability Reduction Program is built on deep collaboration with our customers, and this presentation highlights how we help major pharma and biotech leaders achieve more reliable outcomes while controlling costs.”</p> <p><strong>Poster Title:</strong> “Variability Reduction: Improving Performance and Controlling Costs through Data-Driven Collaboration.”</p> <div id="googleAd957468a8-cb30-4a86-9083-2336cf8763c7" data-module class="GoogleDfpAd" data-slot-name="21692246607/Biospace_PressReleases" data-slot-sizes="[[728, 90], [300, 50]]" data-slot-adSizeMap="[[[320, 1], [300, 50]], [[992, 1], [728, 90]]]" data-targeting-data="{"id":"0000019d-f81d-df76-ab9f-fa9df21b0000","type":"press-release","tags":["Minnesota","Events"],"category":"Press Releases","companies":[]}"> <span class="GoogleDfpAd-placeholder"></span> </div> <p><strong>Poster Sessions:</strong> Tuesday, June 9 (12:30-3:30 PM), and Wednesday, June 10 (12:20 – 2:15 PM)</p> <p>Nu-Tek’s soy peptones and other animal-origin free nutrients are widely leveraged to augment or reformulate cell culture media with consistent, regulatory-friendly ingredients. The company’s approach focuses on performance, reproducibility, and supply chain reliability in both development and commercial-scale bioprocessing.</p> <p>Pharmaceutical and academic leaders seeking to advance animal cell culture technologies are invited to <span class="LinkEnhancement"><a class="Link" href="https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sM5lVSQ2W9VxSIKMKnzroFzXDn3ZOcJyrP5oP7UOnnpImHTMZIQohDzQdA52x8aO6Ks8gBALyM2rS0uOUHkqd7gIZNyS9PxSKKXVFKhTOr6aNE9SBT25mgRmlKw4RkkRoohDdKt0T-OIoxZbupH-oA==" target="_blank" rel="noopener">schedule a meeting</a></span> with the Nu-Tek team at Booth 23 and visit the company’s poster during the designated sessions.</p> <p><strong>About Nu-Tek BioSciences</strong></p> <p>Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics. More product information is available at <span class="LinkEnhancement"><a class="Link" href="https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=DWxjE2vS1r0JXD4sHMJuBOEtuqrRMXsCBIYODlmldsC9SMe8Z-PLQd5cd93-BI78kLwmoyu5_aR7ayg5JAWObObD6P9y_2Ey1BGeflgkmwZmgAS75QFeht3YgRb7hTxE" target="_blank" rel="noopener">http://www.nu-tekbiosciences.com</a></span>.</p> <div id="googleAde35b6240-591d-46a1-8541-a3b808c20502" data-module class="GoogleDfpAd" data-slot-name="21692246607/Biospace_PressReleases" data-slot-sizes="[[728, 90], [300, 50]]" data-slot-adSizeMap="[[[320, 1], [300, 50]], [[992, 1], [728, 90]]]" data-targeting-data="{"id":"0000019d-f81d-df76-ab9f-fa9df21b0000","type":"press-release","tags":["Minnesota","Events"],"category":"Press Releases","companies":[]}"> <span class="GoogleDfpAd-placeholder"></span> </div> <p><strong>Media Contact:</strong><br>Courtney Jones<br>Director of Commercial Development<br>cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com<br>+1 (952) 936.3614<br><span class="LinkEnhancement"><a class="Link" href="https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pl05thlTfF8Ni0uPN54r0-s540xC34jMz2qeYkvuSsLgZwLo9ZHTGlas8p82vbk4M_UJB_kWH4N6iTOl6RecTDAwzes1A1hk9nOBBH2sO4xp8KQEzXB9Orx8sCYQfwtf" target="_blank" rel="noopener">www.nu-tekbiosciences.com</a></span></p> <p>A video accompanying this announcement is available at <span class="LinkEnhancement"><a class="Link" href="https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gUE2Cu20ubeXOK-ZHEm6d4rcoC-QpiHfHwMGdDcm4Wdlb7_i1OOEGnuhPjVdKc3sZ4otHU4kr9u5Hkx4HEkswMGTLeRV6xd5nG3Se9ql7a3rhg-Qbq2jQ-QEN3VdiGoEnfaHjyUdAUns5XlMuuWdf7F3HxCzH0zquHWT9yrKsP7Gp98cJBuILZZP6oEs_6CY0STwliagUjVGBwOopCcmtSzjbQfMOWuacPJ7TdEvBzVHuFYgdbYd7blfSSkw63n2LwkkkoAjGyovS0kHLPEPOA==" target="_blank" rel="noopener">https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/624c62b2-d4b2-4183-aa2b-8c1a937aeb58</a></span></p> <p> </p> <br><img alt="" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/media/MzQxNTBmZGYtYzg5Zi00ZTBkLThjODQtMDc1OTRhMDkxZDE0LTEzMTYyMDQtMjAyNi0wNS0wNS1lbg==/tiny/Nu-Tek-Biosciences-LLC.png" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade"> </div> </div> <div class="Page-articleBelow"> <div class="Page-actions-bottom"> <div class="Page-actions"> <div class="ActionBar"> <ul class="ActionBar-items"> <li class="ActionBar-items-item"><a class="ActionLink" href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.biospace.com%2Fpress-releases%2Fnu-tek-biosciences-presents-data-driven-approach-to-animal-cell-culture-optimization-at-esact-2026&text=Nu-Tek%20BioSciences%20Presents%20Data-Driven%20Approach%20to%20Animal%20Cell%20Culture%20Optimization%20at%20ESACT%202026" target="_blank" data-social-service="twitter"> <svg><use xlink:href="#mono-icon-twitter" /></svg><span>Twitter</span> </a> </li> <li class="ActionBar-items-item"><a class="ActionLink" 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