Nu-Tek BioSciences Adds to Soy Peptone Portfolio Solidifying Position as Solutions Provider and Market Leading Manufacturer of Animal-Free Peptone and Hydrolysates

Nu-Tek BioSciences, LLC is an innovative manufacturer of critical raw materials used in cell culture media for the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Nu-Tek is working with customers to provide solutions enabling secondary sourcing with capacities to support the long-term growth objectives for customer platforms worldwide. Nu-Tek's technology can be used to manufacture peptones and hydrolysates from nearly any protein source. Through openness and collaboration with customers, Nu-Tek has successfully launched two new versions of Soy Peptone designed to support applications requiring either high nitrogen or low carbohydrates. These products, HSP-N Soy Peptone and HSP-I Soy Peptone respectively, are being produced in the Austin Manufacturing Center (AMC) located in Austin, Minnesota. AMC is a brand-new state of the art facility raising the bar for manufacturing critical raw materials with robust quality programs, improved traceability and investments in characterization to fuel variability reduction programs.





In a recent interview, Nu-Tek BioSciences’ CBO, Chris Wiedel, shared how the company sees partnership as a path to innovation and continuous improvement for new and existing materials. “True supply partners develop products in collaboration with their customers and help them to solve the specific problems that they face. That collaboration necessitates back-and-forth conversation around key aspects of the supplied product, including optimizing and ensuring consistency in a growing number of attributes that might impact the customer’s processes and ultimately final drug production. The most successful suppliers invest the time to determine the impacts of their products — not only as they are used by the customer but all the way through to the ultimate end users [...]”

Nu-Tek BioSciences’ technology is meeting the growing demand for animal-free cell culture media components in the biopharma industry. Nu-Tek’s platform enables flexible manufacturing of many different protein sources and will lead to future developments including Rice and Cottonseed based materials. Collaboration with customers is key in moving the industry forward and will enable predictable manufacturing with sustainable animal-free materials that have decreased variability lot to lot and pack to pack.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

For more than fifteen years, Nu-Tek BioSciences has been developing and manufacturing peptones and protein hydrolysates for industry leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Nu-Tek’s portfolio of products is used in a variety of applications ranging from mammalian cell culture to industrial fermentation. They are also used in the manufacture of allergen-free probiotics and other high-value nutritional products. As a solutions-based manufacturer, Nu-Tek delivers superior customer service and is the go-to option for custom manufacturing.

See Nu-Tek’s virtual tour of its new manufacturing facility in Austin, Minnesota.

+1 (952) 936-3610

sales@nu-tekbioscience.com