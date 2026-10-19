NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:NRXP) Announces Completion of Manufacturing Process Validation and Two-Year Stability of Preservative-Free Ketamine

In advance of November 10, 2026 GDUFA goal date, three commercial lots of Preservative-Free Ketamine have been successfully manufactured in compliance with “Process Validation” required under FDA “Good Manufacturing Practices” (GMP).

NRx has additionally received two year stability data consistent with projected room-temperature stability to three years and beyond with no need for toxic preservatives.

Commercially-releasable drug supply is now on hand pending ANDA approval for this drug-shortage product.



WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP, “NRx” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA receptor platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, today announces completion of three Process Validation lots of preservative free Ketamine produced under commercial conditions in anticipation of the November 10 GDUFA (Generic Drug User Fee Amendments) Goal Date. Process Validation1 is the final step in the drug manufacturing process required to demonstrate compliance with FDA Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

In related developments, NRx has now completed analysis of two-year room temperature real-time stability data on preservative-free ketamine demonstrating no deterioration in purity, potency, or sterility without the need for toxic preservatives. The Company believes that these data will be consistent with a labeled shelf life of three years or longer.

“Completing Process Validation and reaching two years of room-temperature stability puts NRx in position to supply this drug-shortage product the moment the FDA approves our ANDA,” said Jonathan Javitt, MD, MPH, the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “We thank our partners at Nephron Pharmaceuticals in West Columbia, South Carolina, for helping us show that sterile, preservative-free injectables can be made in America, and we look forward to supplying American hospitals and clinics.”

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA receptor platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company has reported regulatory milestones as they have been achieved but has not predicted the outcome of any future regulatory determination. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, including uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and, among other things, liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information:

Brian Korb

Managing Partner, astr partners

(917) 653-5122

brian.korb@astrpartners.com

1 https://www.fda.gov/files/drugs/published/Process-Validation--General-Principles-and-Practices.pdf