Novotech Wins Prestigious Brandon Hall Gold Award for CRA Monitoring Simulation Program under the category of Best Competencies and Skill Development

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BrandonHallAward--Novotech, a leading full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO), is proud to announce that its Clinical Research Associate (CRA) Monitoring Simulation Program has been recognized with the Brandon Hall Gold Award in the category of Best Competencies and Skill Development. This program is now available to all relevant CRAs in Novotech.





This prestigious award highlights Novotech’s commitment to excellence in training and development, ensuring that its employees are equipped with the skills and competencies necessary to execute the clinical trials efficiently. The CRA Monitoring Simulation Program has been acknowledged as an industry-leading learning and development initiative, designed to provide hands-on, practical training that prepares employees for real-world scenarios in clinical research.

The Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved real world impact with measurable results. The awards attract entrants from leading corporations around the world.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Brandon Hall,” said Dr Yooni Kim, Novotech’s Managing Director for APAC “I am proud our L&D team to develop such a wonderful training program and pleased we’re offering great training to our CRAs. Well-trained and competent CRAs are the cornerstone of our activities, and I believe this award endorses our commitment to provide high quality services that optimize for our clients.”

The GOLD award demonstrates our commitment to our clients and employees, as well as the priority Novotech places on extensive Learning & Development programs. These programs enable our people to acquire critical skills to deliver high quality services to the client, and subsequently helping in bringing the advanced, life changing therapeutics to market.

The CRA Monitoring Simulation Program at Novotech is tailored to meet the evolving needs of the clinical research industry, focusing on critical competencies that are essential for monitoring clinical trials at the clinical trial sites. Through this program, Novotech CRAs gain invaluable experience in identifying, addressing, and resolving issues that may arise during clinical trials, ensuring that Novotech consistently delivers accurate, reliable, and efficient trial management.

“Novotech continues to be keen to develop our professional assets throughout advanced training programs. We understood this makes eventually ensure the success of our clients as an outcome of our customer-centric approach,” added Dr Kim.

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is a research and analyst firm, with more than 10,000 clients globally and nearly 30 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day. Our vision is to inspire a better workplace experience. Our mission is to empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day.

