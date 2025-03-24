Novotech Named Best Contract Research Organization in Australia at Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2025

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AustraliaCRO--Novotech, a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company that provides biotech and small- to mid-sized pharma companies an accelerated path to market, has been recognized as the Best Contract Research Organization in Australia at the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA) 2025.





Novotech, headquartered in Australia with a global presence across 30+ offices, is not only a global CRO but a leading CRO in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2025, which celebrates excellence in clinical trials among others, recognizes organizations, experts, and technologies at the forefront of biopharma innovation. Winners are selected through 100% industry voting, ensuring recognition by industry peers.

At the recent Awards event held at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore, Chris Chong, Senior Director of Clinical Services, accepted the award on behalf of Novotech. In his remarks, Mr. Chong expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We thank the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards for this recognition. This award reflects the dedication of our teams worldwide who support biopharma innovation. Our clients and partners entrust us with their research, and we take pride in accelerating the development of new therapies. Novotech remains committed to advancing clinical research, strengthening partnerships, and maintaining high standards in biopharma development.”

This recognition further strengthens Novotech’s industry leadership, adding to its long-standing achievements, including being named Frost & Sullivan CRO Company of the Year award for 19 consecutive years. For more information on Novotech, visit Novotech-CRO.com

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company that provides biotech and small- to mid-sized pharma companies an accelerated path to market since 1997. With a global footprint spanning 30+ offices across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe, and partnerships with 5,000+ trial sites, Novotech offers unparalleled access to key clinical trial destinations and diverse patient populations. Novotech leverages its therapeutic and regulatory expertise, client-centric service model, local market insights, and advanced analytical tools to expedite patient recruitment, enhance trial efficiencies, and bring life-changing therapies to market faster. This work has been recognized by awards such as the Frost & Sullivan CRO Company of the Year, which Novotech has received for 19 consecutive years.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

