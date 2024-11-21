Novocure Data at 2024 SNO Annual Meeting Highlights Product Innovation and Real-World Evidence for Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) Therapy in Glioblastoma

ROOT, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NVCR--Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that it will present new data for its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for glioblastoma at the 29th Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), November 21 – 24, Houston, Texas.





Novocure will present the results of its work to design arrays that will allow efficient and stable delivery of TTFields in mouse studies as well as research identifying the optimal positioning of its newly approved Head Flexible Electrodes (HFE) transducer arrays for infratentorial brain tumors. Novocure will also present a new subgroup analysis of patients from the xCures real-world data platform that assesses the results of treatment with TTFields in people with isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)-mutant glioblastoma.

Novocure’s SNO 2024 Data Presentation Details

Oral Presentation (Abstract #TMOD-09): Newly designed Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) arrays for the mouse head demonstrate efficacy for treatment of glioblastoma

Presenting Author: Moshe Giladi, Novocure Ltd, Haifa, Israel

Date/Time: Sunday, November 24; 8:30 –10:00 a.m. CST

Poster INNV-14: Outcomes of patients with isocitrate dehydrogenase-mutant WHO Grade 4 astrocytoma treated with Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy: a real-world analysis

Presenting Author: Jennifer M. Connelly, Department of Neurology, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI

Date/Time: Friday, November 22; 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. CST

Poster INNV-11: Delivery of TTFields to the infratentorial brain using HFE arrays

Presenting Author: Dheeraj Bhavanasi, Novocure

Date/Time: Friday, November 22; 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. CST

In addition, more than 20 independent preclinical, translational, real-world evidence and clinical studies of TTFields will be presented at the 2024 SNO Annual Meeting. Abstracts can be viewed here: https://academic.oup.com/neuro-oncology/issue/26/Supplement_8

Novocure will also host a sponsored symposium, From Evidence to Practice: Impact of TTFields Therapy on Patient Outcomes, which will be held Friday, November 22, 12:45 –1:45 p.m. CST in Meeting Room: 351 (Level 3 at the George R. Brown Convention Center).

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) are electric fields that exert physical forces to kill cancer cells via a variety of mechanisms. TTFields do not significantly affect healthy cells because they have different properties (including division rate, morphology, and electrical properties) than cancer cells. These multiple, distinct mechanisms work together to target and kill cancer cells. Due to these multimechanistic actions, TTFields therapy can be added to cancer treatment modalities in approved indications and demonstrates enhanced effects across solid tumor types when used with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibition, or targeted therapies in preclinical models. TTFields therapy provides clinical versatility that has the potential to help address treatment challenges across a range of solid tumors.

To learn more about TTFields therapy and its multifaceted effect on cancer cells, visit tumortreatingfields.com.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Novocure’s global headquarters is located in Root Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “could” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

