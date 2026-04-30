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Press Releases

Novavax to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:



Date:

May 6, 2026

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

URL to register phone:

Register Here

Dial-in number:

(888) 880-3330 (U.S.) or



(+1) (646) 357-8766 (International)

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events

  • Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.
  • Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
  • To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay details:



Date:

Available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, May 6, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. ET, May 13, 2026

Dial-in number:

(800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or



(+1) (609) 800-9909 (International)

Passcode:

1309751#

Webcast:

ir.novavax.com/events, until June 6, 2026

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including its Matrix-M® adjuvant and protein-based nanoparticles. The Company's growth strategy focuses on maximizing the impact of its cutting-edge technology by forging strategic partnerships for its Matrix-M adjuvant and R&D assets. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Jim Kelly

844-668-2829

ir@novavax.com

Media

Yvonne Sprow

844-264-8571

media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-report-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-may-6-2026-302757475.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

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