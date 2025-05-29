Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Location: New York, NY





Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 2:00 – 2:35 p.m. ET Location: Miami Beach, FL

A webcast of the fireside chat and presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at ir.novavax.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days.

About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world's most pressing health challenges with its scientific expertise in vaccines and its proven technology platform, including protein-based nanoparticles and its Matrix-M® adjuvant. The Company's growth strategy seeks to optimize its existing partnerships and expand access to its proven technology platform via research and development innovation, organic portfolio expansion in infectious disease and beyond, and forging new partnerships and collaborations with other companies. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors



Luis Sanay, CFA



240-268-2022



ir@novavax.com

Media



Giovanna Chandler



202-709-5563



media@novavax.com

