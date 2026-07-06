Novartis agrees to acquire Myricx Bio, advancing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate innovation with a novel NMTi payload, expanding options for cancer patients

Adds potential first-in-class, N-myristoyltransferase inhibitor (NMTi) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) payload platform, designed to address resistance to current payloads





Strengthens the Novartis oncology pipeline with two lead ADC assets and a broader payload platform with potential impact across multiple solid tumor settings





Basel, July 6, 2026 - Novartis today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Myricx Bio (“Myricx”), a privately held UK-based biotechnology company developing a new class of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), using N-myristoyltransferase inhibitor (NMTi) payloads.

The proposed acquisition would strengthen the Novartis oncology pipeline and advance next-generation targeted drug conjugates with novel payload mechanisms. Myricx’s approach is designed to deliver a differentiated cancer-killing payload directly to tumor cells, with the potential to address limitations of commonly used ADC payload classes such as TOPO-1 inhibitors. Myricx is developing two lead assets directed towards the targets B7-H3 and HER2, with potential across multiple solid tumor settings.

“ADCs have become an important part of cancer treatment, but there remains a clear need for new payload mechanisms to overcome resistance and expand their impact for patients,” said Fiona Marshall, President of Biomedical Research at Novartis. “Myricx Bio has developed a promising NMTi payload platform with a differentiated mechanism that could broaden the use of ADCs across multiple tumor settings. This proposed acquisition reflects our strategy to scale innovative platforms, as we have with radioligand therapies, to deliver more durable, transformative treatments for patients.”

NMT is an enzyme that helps important proteins function inside cells, which is essential for how cancer cells grow and survive. By inhibiting NMT, Myricx’s payload is designed to disrupt critical processes that cancer cells rely on. Preclinical data suggest this novel NMTi payload may have broad activity across solid tumors, including TOPO-1 resistant models, and may enable more effective use of ADCs in settings where existing payload classes have limitations.

More broadly, this agreement would give Novartis the opportunity to help establish NMTi, if clinically validated, as a new class of ADC payloads that could be applied across additional targets and platforms.





Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay USD 1.1bn upfront, with up to USD 400m in potential milestone payments to acquire Myricx Bio. The transaction is expected to close in H2 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.





Novartis in Oncology

The Novartis Oncology strategy focuses on people living with cancer and those who care for them, from loved ones to clinical care teams, including their providers. For the past 30+ years, the aim has been to extend and improve lives by discovering differentiated, innovative and practice-changing medicines for patients.

As Novartis reimagines medicine, it collaborates with a wide range of patient advocacy groups and supports education, early cancer screening and diagnosis. With a broad research and development portfolio across solid tumors, hematology and radioligand therapy, Novartis is committed to using technology, leading science and patient-centered research to deliver pioneering cancer care for all those in need.





About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.





Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding: potential new products or programs, including antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, using N-myristoyltransferase inhibitor payloads, potential new indications for existing products; potential product launches or potential future revenues from any such products; results of ongoing clinical trials; or potential future, pending or announced transactions, including the acquisition of Myricx Bio; or potential future sales or earnings. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that any potential ADC assets, will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that the expected benefits or synergies from this transaction will be achieved in the expected timeframe, or at all, nor can there be any guarantee that any potential ADC assets, will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding any potential ADC drug assets, or the transaction described in this press release could be affected by, among other things, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, as well as uncertainties concerning: global healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; research and development of new products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; our ability to realize the strategic benefits, operational efficiencies or opportunities expected from our external business opportunities; the development or adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and new business models; actual or potential legal proceedings, including regulatory actions or delays or government regulation related to the products and pipeline products described in this press release; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; major macroeconomic and geo- and socio-political developments, including the impact of any potential tariffs on our products or the impact of war in certain parts of the world; future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s most recently filed Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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