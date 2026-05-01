Northwest Biotherapeutics Appoints Dr. Annalisa Jenkins As Strategic Adviser To Advance Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Platform

BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:NWBO) (the "Company" or "NWBio"), a biotechnology company developing DCVax® personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, today announced the appointment of Annalisa Jenkins, M.B.B.S., F.R.C.P., as a Strategic Adviser. Dr. Jenkins brings over 25 years of biopharma leadership, spanning global R&D executive roles at major pharmaceutical companies, biotech CEO roles, membership on the U.S. FDA Science Board and a distinguished record of identifying and developing innovative new technologies. Dr. Jenkins' role with NWBio will help support the continued development and expansion of the Company's dendritic cell-based cancer vaccine platform technology and programs.

Dr. Jenkins is a biopharma thought leader, recently honored with the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her contributions to life sciences and global health leadership. She has an exceptional track record of building and financing biotech companies focused on cures for the most challenging diseases, including rare diseases, and consistently leading teams from early scientific research through clinical development, regulatory approval and commercialization.

Dr. Jenkins served as President and CEO of Dimension Therapeutics, a leading gene therapy company that she took public on NASDAQ and subsequently sold to Ultragenyx. Prior executive roles include Head of Global Research and Development and Executive Vice President of Global Development and Medical at Merck Serono, and Senior Vice President and Head of Global Medical Affairs at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she spent 15 years. Earlier in her career she served as a medical officer in the British Royal Navy during the Gulf Conflict, achieving the rank of Surgeon Lieutenant Commander.

"Glioblastoma remains one of the most devastating diagnoses in oncology, with survival outcomes that have barely moved in two decades. I have long believed that personalised, cell-based immunotherapies represent one of the most promising frontiers we have — not just for GBM, but across the full spectrum of solid tumours, which account for the vast majority of cancer deaths worldwide" commented Dr. Jenkins. "DCVax® is precisely the kind of innovative platform that deserves accelerated development and broader patient access. I am proud to support NWBio's work and look forward to contributing to the next phase of this important programme."

NWBio's lead program is DCVax®-L treatment for both newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma. The Company has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and is actively engaged in the Agency's review process.

More broadly, NWBio is working to build a leading franchise in dendritic cell-based cancer vaccines. The DCVax® platform is anticipated to be applicable to most types of solid tumors -- both operable and inoperable. Solid tumors represent approximately 90% of all cancers and present a distinctive therapeutic challenge: unlike blood cancers, they are typically highly heterogeneous. The Company believes that its dendritic cell-based technology is uniquely suited to address this heterogeneity, offering a differentiated approach where conventional therapies fall short. To date, the Company's clinical trials have included 16 diverse types of solid tumors, and compassionate use programs have extended to additional indications.

"We are very excited to be joining forces with Dr. Jenkins in working to bring urgently needed new treatments to glioblastoma patients, for whom there has been virtually no improvement in survival in over 20 years" commented Linda Powers, the Company's CEO. "We are also very much looking forward to working together with Dr. Jenkins on further development of dendritic cell vaccines for a broad spectrum of solid tumors, including rare cancers. We believe that Dr. Jenkins' extensive expertise, especially in novel technologies, her deep commitment to glioblastoma patients and her experience spanning drug development, regulatory strategy, and commercialization, can be enormously helpful in accelerating these treatments for patients."

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized immunotherapy products that are designed to treat cancers more effectively than current treatments, without toxicities of the kind associated with chemotherapies, and on a cost-effective basis. The Company has a broad platform technology for DCVax® dendritic cell-based vaccines. The Company's lead program involves DCVax®-L treatment for glioblastoma (GBM). GBM is the most aggressive and lethal form of primary brain cancer, and is an "orphan disease." The Company has completed a 331-patient Phase III trial of DCVax-L for GBM, presented the results in scientific meetings, published the results in JAMA Oncology and submitted a MAA for commercial approval in the UK. The MAA is currently undergoing review. The Company has also developed DCVax®-Direct for inoperable solid tumor cancers. It has completed a 40-patient Phase I trial and plans to pursue Phase II trials this year. The Company previously conducted a Phase I/II trial with DCVax-L for advanced ovarian cancer together with the University of Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements concerning plans for DCVax® are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "design," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks related to delays or uncertainties in regulatory processes and decisions, risks related to the Company's ability to achieve timely performance of third parties, risks related to whether the Company's products will be viewed as demonstrating safety and efficacy, risks related to the Company's ongoing ability to raise additional capital, and other risks included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Additional information on the foregoing risk factors and other factors, including Risk Factors, which could affect the Company's results, is included in its SEC filings. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual plans, results or timelines to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

CONTACTS

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Dave Innes



804-513-6758



dinnes@nwbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwest-biotherapeutics-appoints-dr-annalisa-jenkins-as-strategic-adviser-to-advance-dendritic-cell-cancer-vaccine-platform-302759157.html

SOURCE Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.