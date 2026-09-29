Nonsurgical GentleCure® Treatment for Common Skin Cancer Hits 150,000th Patient Milestone

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the leader in providing a comprehensive cancer center model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), presented as the GentleCure Experience℠, today reported that over 150,000 Americans have had their NMSC treated without surgery by choosing GentleCure® at their local dermatology practice.

The 150,000th GentleCure patient is Lacye Martini, a 55-year-old Louisiana business owner who learned she had basal cell carcinoma, a type of NMSC, after her dermatologist biopsied a persistent sore on the side of her nose. "I was afraid," she says, "because after I was diagnosed, I was told that surgery was the only option, but it was right under my eye – a highly visible spot."

After being referred to a Mohs surgeon four hours away, a friend whose husband had been treated for the same type of cancer urged her to look into Image-Guided Superficial Radiation, noting that many doctors push for surgery without mentioning alternative options.

Lacye discovered that Dr. Janine Hopkins, a board-certified dermatologist with 30 years' experience, offered GentleCure Image-Guided SRT at her practice right in Monroe, Louisiana, just a short drive from Lacye's home. Hopkins Dermatology, which first offered the noninvasive option in 2019, was in close proximity to Lacye's original dermatologist's office.

When Lacye questioned staff at her former provider, they said they knew about the nonsurgical treatment but did not offer that referral option because they assumed patients would not opt for the 20 or so 15-minute sessions. Lacye was both surprised and upset, believing doctors have a duty to inform their patients of all medical options so they can make the best informed decisions.

Lacye and her husband Coy met with Dr. Hopkins, who thoroughly explained the treatment protocol, risks and benefits, emphasizing that GentleCure has been documented to produce the same 99%+ cure rate as traditional Mohs surgery, but with no cutting, pain or potential need for subsequent reconstructive surgery. "I used the 40-minute commute to listen to podcasts," Lacye says, "feeling confident and happy that my cancer was steadily shrinking, with no discomfort and only some temporary redness in my skin."

After completing the full course of treatment, Dr. Hopkins, using high-resolution ultrasound to visualize the treated area beneath the surface, confirmed that she achieved clearance of the cancer with an optimal cosmetic result. Today, the only visible mark on Lacye's face is a small scar left by her original biopsy.

"I would have been very upset," Lacye says, "to have found out after getting surgery, and potentially a prominent scar, that there was a nonsurgical option I wasn't told about. I hope my story encourages others to research all options before agreeing to invasive skin cancer surgery."

SkinCure Oncology Chief Executive Officer Kerwin Brandt notes, "Enthusiasm for the GentleCure Experience has been overwhelming among patients and dermatologists alike. Every doctor should consider GentleCure for their patients with early stage NMSC and fully inform those patients about GentleCure advantages." GentleCure, featuring high-definition image guidance, is available at patient-centered dermatology practices nationwide.

About SkinCure Oncology



SkinCure Oncology is the industry leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure Experience℠, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 150,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

CONTACT: Bill Sklar, Russell Public Communications, bsklar@russellpublic.com, 520-979-9400

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SOURCE SkinCure Oncology