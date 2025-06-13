Nona Biosciences and Visterra Partner to Advance Next-Generation Biotherapeutics for Immune-Mediated and Autoimmune Diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing integrated solutions from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), today announced a license agreement with Visterra, Inc. to advance Visterra's next-generation biotherapeutic pipeline for immune-mediated and autoimmune diseases, leveraging Nona's proprietary HCAb Harbour Mice® technology platform.

Nona's HCAb Harbour Mice® platform enables the generation of fully human heavy-chain-only antibodies (HCAbs), offering key advantages such as reduced immunogenicity and enhanced versatility for next-generation biotherapeutics. This innovative platform has been clinically validated and widely recognized by global partners.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Visterra and support the development of their biotherapeutic pipeline," said Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing biotherapeutic innovation. By leveraging our fully human HCAbs, we aim to unlock new therapeutic possibilities and accelerate the development of transformative medicines for patients worldwide."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation and providing integrated solutions from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

About Visterra

Visterra is a biologics research and early-stage clinical development biotechnology company committed to developing innovative antibody-based therapies for the treatment of patients with immune-mediated kidney diseases and other hard-to-treat diseases. For more information, please visit: https://visterrainc.com.

