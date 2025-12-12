Non-Opioid ‘Pain Sponge’ Therapy Halts Cartilage Degeneration and Relives Chronic Pian

Cambridge, USA — 12 December 2025 — SereNeuro Therapeutics, a preclinical biotechnology company developing non-opioid pain therapies, unveiled new data today on a novel approach to chronic pain management and joint tissue preservation. The data highlights SN101, a first-in-class induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived therapy.

SN101 utilizes mature iPSC-derived peripheral pain-sensing neurons (nociceptors) to treat chronic osteoarthritis joint pain. The data highlights a scientific approach that challenges traditional pain management logic.

“Our approach utilizes high-purity, iPSC-derived nociceptors (SN101) that effectively function as a sponge for pain factors. By injecting SN101 cells, we counterintuitively relieve pain and halt cartilage degradation,” said Gabsang Lee, scientific co-founder of SereNeuro and a professor of neurology and neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University.

SN101 neurons function as a therapeutic sponge by sequestering inflammatory pain factors without transmitting pain signals to the brain. Additionally, the cells secrete mechanistically-confirmed regenerative factors, positioning SN101 as a disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD).

CAPTION: A fluorescence microscopy image displays iPSC-derived peripheral pain-sensing neurons (nociceptors) stained for TUJ1 (cyan) and TRKA (magenta). The cells, which form the basis of SereNeuro’s SN101 therapy function as a "pain sponge" to sequester inflammatory pain factors and halt cartilage degeneration. (Courtesy of SereNeuro Therapeutics)

The presentation distinguishes SN101 from emerging single-target therapies, such as Nav 1.8 inhibitors. While ion channel inhibitors are designed to block a solitary pathway, SN101 cells express all canonical pain receptors and ion channels. This biological complexity allows SN101 therapy to inherently operate on all channels simultaneously to downregulate pain and inflammation.

Furthermore, the data contrasts SN101 with current standards, such as corticosteroids.

“Current standard-of-care treatments, particularly corticosteroids, provide temporary relief but are known to accelerate cartilage degradation over time, ultimately worsening the disease,” said Dr. Daniël Saris, a member of SereNeuro’s Clinical Advisory Board and a professor of orthopedics and regenerative medicine at Mayo Clinic.

In contrast to those degenerative effects, SN101 creates an environment that preserves joint tissues and relieves chronic pain, without the risk of addiction.

Presentation Details:

Presenter: Gabsang Lee; Johns Hopkins University, SereNeuro Therapeutics, Inc.; USA

Presentation Title: Rebuilding the Body's Interfaces: Cell Therapy for Neuroskeletal and Surface Tissues

Highlights:

1. Safety Profile: The use of fully mature, non-dividing cells lowers tumorigenicity risks common in other cell therapies.

2. Non-Addictive Strategy: A biological alternative to opioids for chronic pain management, directly addressing the need for safer therapeutic options.

3. DMOAD Potential: Data indicating the halting of cartilage degradation and promotion of healthy bone remodeling, positioning SN101 as a potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD), a significant advancement over degenerative corticosteroids.

Date/Time: December 12, 4:15 PM – 4:40 PM

Location: Hyatt Regency Boston Cambridge; 575 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA, 02139

About SereNeuro

SereNeuro is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class non-opioid pain therapies. The company is advancing a pipeline of therapies designed to address unmet needs in chronic and neuropathic pain management, moving rapidly toward Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies. For more information, visit https://www.sereneuro.com.

About ISSCR

With nearly 5,000 members from more than 80 countries, the International Society for Stem Cell Research is the preeminent global, cross-disciplinary, science-based organization dedicated to stem cell research and its translation to the clinic. The ISSCR mission is to promote excellence in stem cell science and applications to human health.