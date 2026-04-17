Nomination Committee’s proposal to the Board of Directors for IRLAB Therapeutics’ Annual General Meeting 2026

IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the Nomination Committee proposes the election of Jan‑Fredrik Backman as new Vice Chairperson and James Gamgort as new Board member at the Annual General Meeting in 2026. The Nomination Committee further proposes the re‑election of Chairperson Carola Lemne and Board members Gunnar Olsson, Rein Piir and Veronica Wallin. Christer Nordstedt has declined re‑election.

The proposed new Board members bring extensive international experience in commercialization and business development within the life science sector-competencies that are central to IRLAB at its current stage of development. Carola Lemne has agreed to continue as Chairperson of the Board but has announced that, for personal reasons, she intends to step down from the role on 30 September 2026.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to Christer Nordstedt for his valuable contributions to IRLAB's Board of Directors. The new appointments proposed by the Nomination Committee reflect IRLAB's needs and ambitions at a stage when the company is further advancing its clinical portfolio while strengthening its ability to establish commercially attractive partnerships with international pharmaceutical companies. The combined international experience of Jan‑Fredrik Backman and James Gamgort, gained from leading roles in commercialization and business development within the life science industry, is exactly what the Board needs to successfully navigate this journey," says Daniel Johnsson, Chairperson of the Nomination Committee.

Jan‑Fredrik (Janne) Backman - Proposed new Vice Chairperson of the Board

Janne Backman has more than 20 years of experience in the international life sciences industry. He has held several global roles at The Medicines Company in the US, including Senior Global Strategy and Marketing Director, Global Strategy and Marketing Director, and Global Program Director within R&D. In these roles, he led international commercialization strategies, EU product launches, and global development programs. He has also held commercial roles at Merck Serono and AstraZeneca.

Janne Backman is the Founder and CEO of J.F.B Consulting AB, a strategic advisory firm within life sciences, where he has spent the past decade working closely with executive teams and boards of international biotech and pharmaceutical companies, focusing on commercial strategy, market access, business development, and international product launches. The firm has had a particular focus on small and mid-sized companies in Europe and the US, supporting them in strategic positioning, commercialization planning, and partnership and transaction processes.

Janne Backman was born in 1981 and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and IT from the University of Borås and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Gothenburg. Current assignments: Chairman of the Board of Sobrera Pharma and Founder and CEO of J.F.B Consulting AB. Shareholding in IRLAB: [0]. Considered independent in relation to the company, its management, and major shareholders.

James (Jim) Gamgort - Proposed new Board member

Jim Gamgort is a seasoned life science executive with more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. His expertise spans commercialization strategy, global product launches, marketing, and business development across both the U.S. and international markets.

Jim Gamgort currently serves as Managing Partner and Chief Commercial Officer at Encompass Communications and Learning, where he supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with commercialization strategies, brand development, and launch planning for innovative therapies. Over the course of his career, he has held senior commercial leadership positions at several life science companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Merck, The Medicines Company, and Alcresta Therapeutics, where he led global marketing initiatives and multiple successful product launches.

Jim Gamgort was born in 1967 and holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in New York. He has also pursued studies in Economics at Franklin University of Switzerland. Jim Gangort resides in Summit, NJ, United States. Current assignments: Managing Partner and Chief Commercial Officer at Encompass Communications and Learning and Board member of Sobrera Pharma AB.

Shareholding in IRLAB: [0]. He is considered independent in relation to the Company, its executive management, and its major shareholders.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposal and reasoned statement regarding the composition of the Board of Directors will be presented in connection with the publication of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The Nomination Committee has been appointed in accordance with the instructions adopted at the Annual General Meeting held on 22 May 2024. The composition of the Nomination Committee was published on 20 November 2025 and consists of Daniel Johnsson (Chairperson), Bo Rydlinger, Carola Lemne, and Clas Sonesson. The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed by shareholders in IRLAB Therapeutics AB jointly representing approximately 36 per cent of the total number of voting rights in the Company, based on the ownership structure as of the last banking day of August 2025.

For more information

Daniel Johnsson, Chairperson of the Nomination Committee of IRLAB Therapeutics AB

Tel: +46 73 687 64 00

E‑mail: daniel.captech@gmail.com

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-17 09:50 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

Nomination Committee’s proposal to the Board of Directors for IRLAB Therapeutics’ Annual General Meeting 2026

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

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