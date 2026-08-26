Noetik Achieves First Milestone in Landmark GSK Collaboration

Noetik has met the first near-term milestone under its five-year licensing agreement with GSK, announced in January 2026 with $50M in upfront capital and near-term milestones

Achievement reinforces Noetik's model-licensing approach as a new, recurring-revenue asset class in biotech

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GSK--Noetik, an AI company building foundation models of human biology to redefine clinical outcomes in oncology, today announced that it has met the first near-term milestone under its five-year strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GSK, first announced in January 2026.

The milestone was triggered by Noetik delivering and deploying the OCTO-VC model inference and fine-tuning capabilities, thereby meeting testing criteria. Under the terms of the original agreement, GSK holds a non-exclusive license to Noetik's OCTO-VC models in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer (CRC), backed by $50 million in upfront capital and near-term milestone payments.

“We built OCTO-VC to close the gap between science that is promising in the lab and therapeutics with the potential to work in patients,” said Ron Alfa, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Noetik. “AI approaches have come a long way in enabling molecular design for early stage drug discovery. We founded Noetik to extend the gains of AI to fundamental challenges in biology and patient selection, for better therapeutic decisions. The momentum we’re seeing now is incredible.”

Noetik’s OCTO-VC models are biological foundation models trained on hundreds of millions of spatially resolved human cells, part of the largest spatial biology dataset in oncology. Because the models can simulate gene expression, cell states, and tumor-immune interactions, GSK researchers are able to generate data for hypothesis exploration instantly speeding their learning cycles.

“This milestone demonstrates that Noetik’s models are truly foundational and using a small amount of GSK’s unique data can be fine-tuned to generate high accuracy and specific predictions,” said Kim Branson, Chief AI Officer at GSK. “The integration of these models into GSK’s learning system deepens our understanding of disease mechanism and accelerates our ability to potentially identify new targets for medicine development. The use of this tech enables us to accelerate the discovery and development of potential new medicines which ultimately means we can bring innovative treatments to patients faster.”

GSK's teams are using OCTO-VC to perform virtual cell experiments, investigate patient stratification, and enrich their H&E data with multi-modal predictions. The milestone reinforces the licensing structure Noetik and GSK established in January: a subscription-based framework in which GSK pays upfront capital and ongoing fees to access Noetik's models, rather than acquiring individual drug candidates.

“We’re pleased that the partnership is producing results, and we're looking forward to hitting additional milestones with GSK,” said Shafique Virani, M.D., Chief Business Officer of Noetik.

About Noetik

NOETIK is an AI company building foundation models of human biology to redefine clinical outcomes in oncology. From the largest proprietary multimodal spatial oncology dataset of its kind, NOETIK's OCTO foundation models precisely match therapeutic targets to patient populations, enable novel target discovery, and predict clinical efficacy. By partnering with clinical developers and pharmaceutical partners such as GSK, NOETIK is deploying the AI infrastructure layer for translational medicine and co-developing therapeutics with the potential for a higher probability of clinical success. To learn more about NOETIK, visit https://www.noetik.ai

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