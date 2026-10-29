Noble Capital Markets Initiates Equity Research Coverage on Cosmos Health with Outperform Rating and $1.40 Price Target

Rating and price target: Outperform rating with a $1.40 price target

Outperform rating with a $1.40 price target Implied upside: approximately 493% above the $0.236 closing price on Tuesday, October 27, 2026

approximately 493% above the $0.236 closing price on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Valuation basis: 1.42 times Noble's 2027 revenue estimate, a discount to the 1.5 times peer average

1.42 times Noble's 2027 revenue estimate, a discount to the 1.5 times peer average Record fourth quarter: Noble forecasts fourth-quarter 2026 revenue of $35.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million

Noble forecasts fourth-quarter 2026 revenue of $35.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million Accelerating revenue growth: Noble forecasts revenue of $90.0 million in 2026, up approximately 38%, rising 46% to $131.2 million in 2027

Noble forecasts revenue of $90.0 million in 2026, up approximately 38%, rising 46% to $131.2 million in 2027 Positive adjusted EBITDA in 2026: Noble forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million

Noble forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million Positive free cash flow in 2027: Noble forecasts free cash flow of $10.0 million

Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that Noble Capital Markets ("Noble") has initiated company-sponsored equity research coverage on the Company with an Outperform rating and a price target of $1.40 per share.

The research report, authored by Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Kupinski, is available on Channelchek, along with the latest news, market data, and additional information on Cosmos Health (COSM).

Management encourages investors to review the report and visit Channelchek for ongoing coverage and updates.

The report, titled "Building a Higher-Margin Healthcare Platform," includes the following key estimates and conclusions:

Rating and price target: Outperform rating with a $1.40 price target, approximately 493% above the $0.236 closing price on Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Outperform rating with a $1.40 price target, approximately 493% above the $0.236 closing price on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 Valuation: the price target is based on 1.42 times Noble's 2027 revenue estimate of $131.2 million, implying an enterprise value of approximately $186.3 million, a modest discount to the peer group average of 1.5 times

the price target is based on 1.42 times Noble's 2027 revenue estimate of $131.2 million, implying an enterprise value of approximately $186.3 million, a modest discount to the peer group average of 1.5 times Revenue growth: Noble forecasts revenue of $90.0 million in 2026, up approximately 38%, rising to $131.2 million in 2027 and $160.8 million in 2028

Noble forecasts revenue of $90.0 million in 2026, up approximately 38%, rising to $131.2 million in 2027 and $160.8 million in 2028 Record fourth quarter: Noble forecasts fourth-quarter 2026 revenue of $35.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million and gross margin of 40.1%

Noble forecasts fourth-quarter 2026 revenue of $35.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million and gross margin of 40.1% Margin expansion: Noble expects consolidated gross margin to expand from 12.1% in 2025 to 31.5% in 2028

Noble expects consolidated gross margin to expand from 12.1% in 2025 to 31.5% in 2028 Earnings growth: Noble forecasts adjusted EBITDA turning positive at $3.9 million in 2026 and increasing to $16.7 million in 2027 and $27.4 million in 2028

Noble forecasts adjusted EBITDA turning positive at $3.9 million in 2026 and increasing to $16.7 million in 2027 and $27.4 million in 2028 Cash flow: Noble forecasts free cash flow turning positive at $10.0 million in 2027 and increasing to $16.8 million in 2028

Noble identifies the Company's proprietary products, led by its U.S. direct-to-consumer business, and Cana Laboratories' contract manufacturing operations as the principal drivers of its shift toward higher-margin revenue, which Noble expects to grow from approximately 25% of total revenue in 2026 to approximately 44% in 2028. The views, estimates and price target in the report are those of Noble Capital Markets.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Noble's coverage of Cosmos Health. For years, we have been building a vertically integrated healthcare platform, and today that platform is entering its most exciting phase, with growth coming from our proprietary brands, our expanding manufacturing operations and our rapidly scaling U.S. subscription business.

"Coverage from a firm with Noble's track record helps a much broader investor audience discover the transformation underway at Cosmos Health. We are energized by the opportunity ahead, and we are determined to keep executing and delivering results that create lasting value for our shareholders."

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. Noble delivers middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

Noble Capital Markets was compensated by the Company for a research report production and distribution, including utilizing it in a press release. The research report does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any particular person. The research report does not provide all information material to an investor's decision about whether or not to make any investment. Any discussion of risks in the research report is not a disclosure of all risks or a complete discussion of the risks mentioned. Noble Capital Markets is registered as a securities broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of FINRA. The report does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. The analysts' opinions are separate from and are not influenced by Noble Capital Markets' investment banking or trading departments.

ALL INFORMATION IN THE RESEARCH REPORT IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, OR REPRESENTATIONS OF ANY KIND.

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

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