NMDP BioTherapies℠ Relaunches Premium Services Supporting Autologous Cell Therapies

Return to autologous business driven by loyal cell and gene biotechnology customers seeking a comprehensive solution for improved supply chain and resource efficiencies with a white glove support model

Industry-leading apheresis network support and managed logistics to enable consistent harvest and reliable delivery of autologous starting material and manufactured product

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NMDP BioTherapies℠ (formerly known as the Be The Match BioTherapies), a leader in cell and gene therapy development support, announced today it is relaunching an improved suite of premium services for developers of autologous cell and gene therapies in response to demand from its customer base of allogeneic services.





“Our customers have continued to tell us that the regulatory, industry and operational complexities inherent in autologous sourcing and delivery are onerous – especially in a relatively nascent cell and gene therapy industry,” Tom Hochuli, CEO and President of NMDP BioTherapies, said. “We reimagined a premium level of end-to-end support, to continually improve how we advance comprehensive autologous cell therapy development support that serves our customers’ patient needs.”

Next Generation Advancements in Autologous Cell Therapy Development

These best-in-class offerings are designed to ensure consistency in the collection, packaging and shipping of critical autologous starting materials and manufactured biotech products. This slate of premium services support NMDP BioTherapies’ apheresis network and managed logistics services, including apheresis center (AC) qualification and onboarding, apheresis network management, as well as 24/7/365 logistics and supply chain support, featuring client-specific dedicated teams. NMDP BioTherapies has onboarded, trained, or managed over 165 ACs globally for clients developing autologous cell and gene therapies and has brought to bear its expertise in handling global logistics for autologous developers since its inception in 2016.

“Our suite of services balances two critical – and sometimes – opposing forces,” said Jeni Newman, senior director of operations at NMDP BioTherapies. “Providing premier apheresis network support and managed logistics services is critical to cell and gene developers as well as patients in need, but those services need to be delivered in a way that minimizes cost.”

NMDP BioTherapies has supported organizations creating next-generation autologous cell and gene therapies since 2016, leveraging NMDP’s experience building and managing a national apheresis network and orchestrating time sensitive delivery of over 130,000 life-saving cell therapies over the past 35 years. With this expertise, NMDP BioTherapies is uniquely able to help its clients overcome challenges scaling collection networks and managing complex logistics to deliver ever-increasing volumes of autologous cell and gene therapies safely, reliably, and cost effectively.

Additionally, as part of the reintroduction of these services to cell therapy developers, members of the NMDP BioTherapies team will be attending the 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, which is taking place from October 7 to 9 in Phoenix, AZ.

About NMDP BioTherapies

NMDP BioTherapies is the only cell and gene therapy solutions provider with customizable services to support the end-to-end cell therapy supply chain. Backed by the industry-leading experience of NMDP℠ and a research partnership with the CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®), the organization designs solutions that advance the development of cell and gene therapies across the globe.

NMDP BioTherapies is dedicated to accelerating patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies by providing high-quality cellular source material from the NMDP Registry℠, the world’s most diverse registry of more than 7 million potential blood stem cell donors. Through established relationships with apheresis, marrow collection, and transplant centers worldwide, the organization develops, onboards, trains, and manages expansive collection networks to advance cell therapies. NMDP BioTherapies uses a proven infrastructure consisting of regulatory compliance and managed logistics experts and cell therapy supply chain case managers to successfully transport and deliver regulatory-compliant life-saving therapies across the globe. Through the CIBMTR, NMDP extends services beyond the cell therapy supply chain to include long-term follow-up tracking for FDA-approved CAR-T therapies.

