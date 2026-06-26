Nippon Shinyaku and Elixirgen Therapeutics Enter Option Agreement for Development and Commercialization of EXG-7001 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

PARAMUS, N.J., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Pharma, Inc. (NS Pharma; Headquarters, Paramus, NJ; President, Yukiteru Sugiyama) announced today that its parent company, Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku; Headquarters, Kyoto, Japan; President, Toru Nakai) has entered into an option agreement with Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc. (Elixirgen; Headquarters, Baltimore, MD; CEO, Aki Ko) under which Nippon Shinyaku may obtain the exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize EXG-7001 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The agreement was facilitated by the NS Pharma Innovation Research Partnering (IRP) team, located in Cambridge, MA.

"Collaboration is essential in furthering scientific innovation, and we are proud to partner with Elixirgen to expand treatment options for the Duchenne community," said NS Pharma President Yukiteru Sugiyama. "This partnership represents our long-term commitment to supporting our community and the necessary scientific exploration needed to combat rare disease."

EXG-7001 is an investigational, locally administered, mRNA based therapeutic drug that expresses full-length human dystrophin protein. Regardless of genetic mutation, it is intended to suppress local muscle dysfunction by expressing the full-length dystrophin protein, which is deficient within the muscle cells of patients with DMD. EXG-7001 is in preclinical development for the treatment of DMD. Elixirgen is currently preparing for clinical trials in the United States. Following the exercise of the option rights by Nippon Shinyaku and regulatory approval in the United States, NS Pharma intends to commercialize EXG-7001.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Duchenne/DMD)



Duchenne is a form of muscular dystrophy that occurs primarily in males. It causes progressive weakness and loss of skeletal, cardiac, and respiratory muscles. Early signs of Duchenne may include delayed ability to sit, stand or walk. There is a progressive loss of mobility, and by adolescence, patients with Duchenne may require the use of a wheelchair. Cardiac and respiratory muscle problems begin in the teenage years and lead to serious, life-threatening complications. For more information about Duchenne, please visit wespeakduchenne.com.

About Nippon Shinyaku



Based on Nippon Shinyaku's business philosophy, "Helping people lead healthier, happier lives," we aim to be an organization trusted by the community through creating unique medicines that will bring hope to patients and families suffering from illness. For more information, please visit nippon-shinyaku.co.jp/english.

About Elixirgen Therapeutics, Inc.



Elixirgen is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of rare and aging-associated diseases using its cutting-edge technologies. For more information, visit ElixirgenTx.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About NS Pharma, Inc.



NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit nspharma.com.

US Media Contact: media@nspharma.com

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SOURCE NS Pharma, Inc.