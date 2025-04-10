NIMML Institute to Present Novel Clinical and Translational Data of Omilancor in Ulcerative Colitis Patients at Digestive Disease Week 2025

Omilancor is a once-daily, oral, best- and first-in-class therapy in Phase 3 clinical development for ulcerative colitis, with multiple I&I indications in progress

New results to be presented in DDW elucidate omilancor’s path to patients and commercial strategy with NDA with US FDA in ulcerative colitis patients by 2027

Combination therapies of omilancor and anti-TL1A highlight the complementarity of LANCL2 and TL1A mechanisms of action in IBD

BLACKSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NIMML Institute, (“NIMML”), a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit institute dedicated to the discovery of novel precision medicines for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, will present results from two novel studies for omilancor, a once-daily, oral, best- and first-in-class therapy in Phase 3 clinical development for ulcerative colitis (“UC”) and Phase 2 for Crohn’s disease, at Digestive Disease Week 2025. DDW 2025 will be held at the San Diego Convention Center from May 3-6, 2025.

Research Forum Oral Presentation Details

Session Title: Insights on Mechanisms and Novel Therapies

Title: Oral Omilancor Treatment Outperforms Anti-TL1A Therapeutics in IBD [#0005]

Time: Monday, May 5, 9:00-9:15am PT

Poster Session Presentation Details

Session Title: IBD: Omics for Diagnosis, Disease Stratification and Therapy Selection

Title: Omilancor Reverses Colonic Treg Depletion and Downregulation of Mitochondrial Metabolism in Severe Ulcerative Colitis Patients [#0024]

Time: Sunday, May 4, 12:30-1:30pm PT

About NIMML

The NIMML Institute is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit foundation focused on applying transdisciplinary, team-science approaches to precision medicine. The NIMML Institute applies its TITAN-X advanced A.I.-powered platform to large-scale transdisciplinary projects aimed at solving important public health problems through precision medicine. The Institute is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA. For more information, please visit www.nimml.org.

About NImmune Biopharma

NImmune is a late-stage precision Inflammation and Immunology (“I&I”) biopharmaceutical company that develops novel best-in-class biomarker-driven immunoregulatory therapeutics. Underpinned by the TITAN-X computational platform that utilizes advanced A.I., advanced computational modeling, and bioinformatics coupled with biomedical research capabilities to pioneer innovation in immunoregulatory and immunometabolic drug development, NImmune’s business model enables the rapid and capital-efficient clinical development of high conviction drug candidates into New Drug Application (NDA) filing and commercialization. The lead product candidate from NImmune’s internal discovery platform is omilancor, a wholly owned Phase 3 oral, once-daily, gut-restricted, first-in-class therapeutic targeting LANCL2 for Ulcerative Colitis, with fast follower potential in Crohn’s disease, Psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases. Final and complete published Phase 2 first-in-patient data for omilancor in UC show best in class efficacy and safety. Additional information: www.NIMMUNEBIO.COM.

