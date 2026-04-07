Nexus Pharmaceuticals Launches Cyclophosphamide Injection, 2.5 mL and 5 mL

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cyclophosphamide--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC announces the launch of Cyclophosphamide Injection, available in ready to dilute 2.5 mL fill and 5 mL fill multiple-dose vials. As the first AP Rated Generic to Dr. Reddy's, this product provides healthcare providers with a critical chemotherapy medication that slows the growth of cancer cells.

“Transforming difficult-to-formulate molecules into the highest-quality medicines is what we do best,” says Stephen Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Nexus. “Bringing Cyclophosphamide to market is another example of our commitment to expand access to the critical treatments patients and providers rely on every day.”

Cyclophosphamide Injection is now available. Order through your Wholesaler or call (888) 806-4606.

Cyclophosphamide Injection 500 mg/2.5 mL - Unit of Sale NDC 14789-0125-05

Cyclophosphamide Injection 1 gram/5 mL - Unit of Sale NDC 14789-0126-05

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC:

Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

Media Contact:

marketing@nexuspharma.net

(847) 996-3790