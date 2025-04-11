SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nexus Pharmaceuticals Launches Baclofen Injection Refill Kit

April 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC announces the launch of their Baclofen Injection Refill Kit. Nexus’ kit will be the only one on the market that offers a vial presentation.


“We are proud to be supplying healthcare systems with not only a life-changing drug, such as Baclofen, but also with a convenience kit to deliver the medication in a safe, accommodating, and timely fashion,” says Omair Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer at Nexus. “This kit will ease the lives of those living with long-term severe spasticity conditions.”

Baclofen Injection Refill Kits are available now. Order through your Wholesaler today or from Customer Service at (888) 806-4606.

Unit of Sale NDC: 14789-0161-01

  • Cencora – 10298638
  • Cardinal – 5981196
  • McKesson – 3025269
  • Morris & Dickson – 596312

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC., a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

Contacts

Grace Conroy
gconroy@nexuspharma.net
847-527-7490

Events Drug discovery Illinois
Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
FDA To Replace Some Animal Testing With AI, Human ‘Organoid’ Lab Models
April 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Beautifull Nellore beef cattle grazing intensive tropical pasture in Brazil project
Opinion
AI Enables Companies to Break From the Herd in Drug Development
April 7, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Ruth Gross
Pictured: AI robot holding biopharma-related items in hands
Artificial Intelligence
Secretive Biotech Xaira Hires Top AI Academic To Take His Work to ‘the Next Level’
April 3, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Digits abstract background with connected line and dots, wave flow. Digital neural networks. Network and connection background for your presentation.
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ECLIPSEBIO
Beyond Black Box: How Data-Driven AI Is Transforming RNA Medicine Development
March 31, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights