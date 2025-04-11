Nexus Pharmaceuticals Launches Baclofen Injection Refill Kit

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC announces the launch of their Baclofen Injection Refill Kit. Nexus’ kit will be the only one on the market that offers a vial presentation.





“We are proud to be supplying healthcare systems with not only a life-changing drug, such as Baclofen, but also with a convenience kit to deliver the medication in a safe, accommodating, and timely fashion,” says Omair Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer at Nexus. “This kit will ease the lives of those living with long-term severe spasticity conditions.”

Baclofen Injection Refill Kits are available now. Order through your Wholesaler today or from Customer Service at (888) 806-4606.

Unit of Sale NDC: 14789-0161-01

Cencora – 10298638

Cardinal – 5981196

McKesson – 3025269

Morris & Dickson – 596312

About Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC: Nexus Pharmaceuticals, LLC., a US-based healthcare company, specializes in innovative processes to make difficult-to-manufacture specialty and generic drugs that are easier to use, less labor intensive, and more streamlined in practice. Nexus ensures that its high-quality drug products fulfill a critical unmet medical need and deliver dependable life-saving treatment options when and where they’re needed most.

Contacts



Grace Conroy

gconroy@nexuspharma.net

847-527-7490