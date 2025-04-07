NextPoint Therapeutics to Highlight Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) and T Cell Engager (TCE) Preclinical Findings Targeting Novel B7-H7 Pathway at AACR Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextPoint Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company launching a new world of precision therapeutics through its leading scientific work on the novel B7-H7 axis, today announced the company will present four posters highlighting its B7-H7-targeted oncology pipeline at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, to be held in Chicago, from April 25-30, 2025.
NextPoint’s presentations will showcase its advanced therapeutic approaches, including its B7-H7-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with proprietary linker technology and B7-H7-CD3 bispecific T cell engager with wide therapeutic window. B7-H7 is upregulated on tumor cells across a wide range of cancers with a very limited normal tissue expression profile. The studies will present preclinical evaluation of these first-in-class candidates across multiple solid tumor types expressing B7-H7, complemented by comprehensive tumor expression analyses that support NextPoint’s clinical biomarker strategy for identifying the right patient populations for each B7-H7-directed therapy.
Details of the presentations are as follows:
Title: B7-H7-CD3 bispecific T cell engaging antibodies demonstrate potent anti-tumor activity in B7-H7+ preclinical tumor models
Abstract Number: 1556
Section: 15
Session Date/Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Title: Comprehensive analysis of B7-H7/HHLA2 expression in pan-solid tumors and its potential significance in anti-tumor immunity
Abstract Number: 3302
Section: 31
Session Date/Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Title: Safety and tolerability of NPX372, a novel B7-H7:CD3 bispecific T cell engaging antibody
Abstract Number: 4354
Section: 20
Session Date/Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Title: B7-H7 is a novel ADC target for solid tumors and shows potent activity with multiple payload-linker technologies
Abstract Number: 7336
Section: 40
Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
About B7-H7
B7-H7 (also known as HHLA2) is a member of the B7 family of immune checkpoint proteins that is overexpressed in multiple solid tumor types and associated with poor prognosis. B7-H7 expression has been shown to contribute to immune evasion, making it an attractive target for novel immunotherapeutic approaches.
About NextPoint Therapeutics
NextPoint is launching a new world of precision therapeutics through its leading scientific work on the novel B7-H7/HHLA2 axis. Our team of proven drug developers is advancing an antibody-drug conjugate with our proprietary linker technology, a T-cell engager with wide therapeutic window, and a multi-functional checkpoint inhibitor. Our innovative approach integrates foundational science with a defined clinical biomarker to identify the right patient population for each B7-H7-directed therapy, so that we can deliver first-in-class therapies to a broad range of cancer patients with B7-H7 upregulation across lines of therapies including those who do not benefit from currently approved ADCs/TCEs and PD-1/L1 inhibitors. To learn more, visit nextpointtx.com.
