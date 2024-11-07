SUBSCRIBE
NextPoint Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation on a B7-H7 Directed T Cell Engager Therapy at SITC2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextPoint Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of precision immuno-oncology and tumor-directed therapeutics targeting the novel B7-H7 axis, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting, being held from November 6-10, 2024 in Houston, Texas.


Building on its deep biological understanding of the B7-H7 axis, NextPoint has developed a series of B7-H7 targeted bispecific CD3 engaging antibodies (BsAbs). These BsAbs are designed to bind both B7-H7 expressed on the surface of tumors cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells to induce potent T cell-mediated cytotoxicity toward B7-H7+ tumors independent of existing ADC/IO approaches. NextPoint’s B7-H7xCD3 BsAb 2:1 bispecific antibody design provides optimized target:CD3 affinity ratio, inactivated Fc effector function and ability to fully evaluate safety preclinically. Due to very limited normal tissue expression, B7-H7xCD3 is safe to administer in a wide dose range. Efficacy data presented at SITC demonstrates potent T cell-mediated cytotoxicity against multiple B7-H7+ tumor cell lines with sub-nanomolar EC50s in addition to induction of complete regressions in most of B7-H7+ tumor bearing mice.

“Targeting B7-H7, a novel tumor antigen highly upregulated in cancer cells with restricted normal tissue expression profile, is a new frontier in the treatment of solid tumors. B7-H7 directed T cell engagers have the potential to overcome the complex tumor microenvironment and drive durable anti-tumor responses,” said Tatiana Novobrantseva, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of NextPoint Therapeutics. “NextPoint’s T cell engagers’ precise activation of T cells in the proximity of B7-H7-positive cells combined with its potent anti-tumor activity in both in vitro and in vivo studies support our vision of developing effective and targeted B7-H7 immunotherapies. Complete regressions in vivo across multiple animal models is an impressive sign of efficacy showing that B7-H7 targeting BsAbs will push the boundaries of cancer treatments and become a powerful tool in our arsenal against a new group of B7-H7 biomarker defined patients with solid malignancies. Armed with tolerability data, NextPoint is rapidly advancing the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for our T cell engager, NPX372. We look forward to advancing this innovative approach into clinical development supported by the B7-H7 biomarker assay to enrich for responders.”

Presentation Details:
Title: B7-H7-CD3 Bispecific T cell Engaging Antibodies Demonstrate Potent Anti-Tumor Activity In B7-H7+ Preclinical Tumor Models
Abstract Number: 1318
Date & Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. CST
Presenters: Matthew Rausch PhD, Director, Molecular Biology R&D, Karishma Vekaria, Research Associate, R&D
Location: Exhibit Halls A B

About NextPoint Therapeutics

NextPoint is launching a new world of precision immuno-oncology and tumor-targeting therapeutics through its leading scientific work on the novel B7-H7/HHLA2 axis. Our innovative approach integrates foundational science with a defined clinical biomarker to identify the right patient population for each B7-H7-directed therapy, so that we can deliver a new class of monotherapies for patients. Our team of proven drug developers is simultaneously advancing therapeutic approaches blocking the B7-H7 immune signaling pathway and utilizing the unique upregulation of B7-H7 in cancer as an anchor for tumor-targeting treatment modalities. To learn more, visit nextpointtx.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Lauren Arnold
LA Communications
Lauren@lacommunications.net

Investor Contact
Argot Partners
nextpoint@argotpartners.com

