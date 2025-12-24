Next Gen Diagnostics Launches NGD Infection Prevention to Provide Real-Time Transmission Detection

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Diagnostics (NGD) today announced that January 1 the Company will spin off its Infection Prevention division into an independent company, NGD Infection Prevention, focused on the implementation of real-time genomic transmission detection across U.S. hospitals. The move is in response to the broadening recognition that sequencing of infection has become a practical means to detect and prevent transmission in hospitals and control the associated financial and human costs.

Moving from Development to Implementation

"The field has reached a turning point," said Dr. Paul A. Rhodes, CEO. "The capabilities required to enable broad adoption of sequence-based transmission detection - low cost and highly automated sequencing and bioinformatics - have come together just as it has become widely recognized that most of the transmission occurring in hospitals is missed by existing methods. There is a now a practical way to implement this service in hospitals, and we are deploying the first systems, both in the US and Israel."

Peer-reviewed studies in the last few years (1, 2) have found that most of the transmission occurring in hospitals is simply not detected, even by highly motivated and skilled Infection Prevention teams, and even in places thought safe like neonatal intensive care units (3, 4). And now recent work has demonstrated that using sequencing to catch transmission leads to effective intervention (5, 6).

"We'll have an announcement in the new year in concert with a publication being readied for submission that quantifies the impact sequence-based detection can have in a hospital with a high degree of antibiotic resistant infection, not only reductions in average length-of-stay but also likely preventions of adverse human outcome including mortality," commented Samantha Kahn, Director of Strategic Partnerships for NGD Infection Prevention.

"NGD Infection Prevention was formed to scale the delivery of sequence-based transmission detection," explains Dr. Rhodes. "The challenge is no longer technology development, but now communication with customers, successful deployment, and exemplary support, all deliverable at a scale appropriate to provide service to any of the 7,300 hospitals, 16,000 nursing homes, and 7,000 dialysis centers in the United States. The financial savings, reduction of average length-of-stay, and avoidance of adverse patient events are so compelling that it is only a matter of time before this practice is not only avidly encouraged and reimbursed by payers, but required or incentivized by regulators as they recognize there is a practical way to prevent currently undetected transmission. NGD Infection Prevention was formed to meet this need."

About NGD Infection Prevention

NGD Infection Prevention provides a fully automated, end-to-end whole-genome sequencing platform and bioinformatics pipeline, enabling hospitals to detect and prevent transmission in real time. The NGD200 system processes 48 bacterial samples with minimal low-skill hands-on time, while NGD EpiAssist automates bioinformatics as well as root cause determination, delivering actionable reports overnight at the low per-sample cost needed for broad adoption. The company has a laboratory in Cambridge MA, a business office in Boston, and a subsidiary in Israel.

Coll et al, Science Translational Medicine, 2017 Sundermann et al, Clinical Infectious Diseases, 2022 Nguyen et al, JAMA Network, 2025 Charnogursky et al, in preparation Forde et al, Clinical Infection Diseases, 2023 Sundermann et al, Clinical Infectious Diseases, 2025

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-gen-diagnostics-launches-ngd-infection-prevention-to-provide-real-time-transmission-detection-302648827.html

SOURCE Next Gen Diagnostics