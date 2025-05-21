SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NEXGEL to Participate in the 6th Annual CEO Networking Event Hosted by Semco Capital on June 2nd

May 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

LANGHORNE, Pa., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 6th Annual CEO Networking Event hosted by Semco Capital in Chicago on Monday, June 2, 2025 from 1-9 p.m. CT. During the event Mr. Levy will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Scott Weis of Semco Capital.

The Annual CEO Networking Event hosted by Semco Capital brings together a consortium of leading microcap companies with unique business models, strong management teams, and considerable opportunity for enhanced growth and value. Investors interested in attending may contact Scott Weis at scott@semcocapital.com for more information.

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
NEXGEL@KCSA.com


Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of a group of businessmen white-collar workers dismissed
Layoffs
Spark Therapeutics Cuts 298 Employees as Part of Reorganization
April 4, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel