NEXGEL Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First quarter 2025 revenue totaled $2.81 million, an increase of 121%, as compared to $1.27 million for the same period the prior year

Gross Profit for the quarter was 42.4%, compared to 12.6% in Q1 2024 and 37.2% in Q4 2024

LANGHORNE, Pa., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Net Revenue was $2.81 million, compared to $1.27 million in Q1 2024 and $3.04 million in Q4 2024.

Gross Profit was $1.19 million, compared to $0.16 million in Q1 2024 and $1.13 million in Q4 2024.

Gross Profit Margin was 42.4%, compared to 12.6% in Q1 2024 and 37.2% in Q4 2024.

Net loss was $0.71 million, compared to $0.85 million in Q1 2024 and $0.85 million in Q4 2024.

EBITDA 1 , a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($0.54) million, compared to EBITDA of ($0.84) million in Q1 2024 and an EBITDA of ($0.73) million in Q4 2024.

, a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($0.54) million, compared to EBITDA of ($0.84) million in Q1 2024 and an EBITDA of ($0.73) million in Q4 2024. Adjusted EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($0.47) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.73) million in Q1 2024 and Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.62) million in Q4 2024.

“Revenue for the first quarter came in slightly higher than our previously issued guidance, totaling $2.81 million, an increase of 121% year-over-year. Gross margins returned to the low to mid-40’s, while our EBITDA loss continued to narrow,” Adam Levy, NEXGEL’s Chief Executive Officer, commented. “Looking forward, in contract manufacturing we have multiple shots on goal with large existing customers such as Cintas and new potential customers in our robust pipeline. Similarly, we have several growth levers in our consumer branded products with new product launches throughout the remainder of this year, heading into 2026. We remain confident in our previously issued guidance for 2025 of $13 million in revenue and to achieve positive EBITDA during the year.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2025, revenue totaled $2.81 million, an increase of 121%, as compared to $1.27 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in overall revenues was primarily due to sales growth in both contract manufacturing and branded products.

Cost of revenues totaled $1.62 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $1.11 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of revenues is primarily aligned with the increase in revenue growth.

Gross profit totaled $1.19 million for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to a gross profit of $0.16 million for the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin for the first quarter 2025 was 42.4%, as compared to 12.6% for the first quarter 2024. The increase of $1.03 in gross profit quarter over quarter was primarily due to the increase in consumer branded products.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.96 for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to $1.03 for the first quarter of 2024. The increase quarter over quarter was attributable to increases in compensation and benefits, share-based compensation, advertising, marketing and Amazon fees, Professional and consulting fees, other fees, and investor and shareholder services, which was offset by a decrease in franchise taxes and corporate insurance.

EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled ($0.54) million for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to ($0.84) million for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA1, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled ($0.47) million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to ($0.73) million for the first quarter 2024.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.71 million, as compared to a net loss of $0.85 million for the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had a cash balance of approximately $1.19 million.

As of May 13, 2025, NEXGEL had 7,654,537 shares of common stock outstanding.

1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a non-GAAP measures described in the section titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call: 1-800-343-4849 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-203-518-9848 (International)

Webcast: Events and Presentations

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through May 27, 2025, by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 11159118. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. In the calculation of these measures, the Company excludes certain items, such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, tax impact of adjustments, other unusual items and discrete items impacting income tax expense. The Company believes that excluding such items provides investors and management with a representation of the Company's core operating performance and with information useful in assessing its prospects for the future and underlying trends in the Company's operating expenditures and continuing operations. Management uses such Non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial results and manage operations. The release and the attachments to this release provide a reconciliation of each of the Non-GAAP measures referred to in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding GAAP financial statements and investors should evaluate them carefully. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, our expectations with respect to our large existing customers such as Cintas and new potential customers in our robust pipeline, our expectations with respect to our growth levers in our consumer branded products with new products launches throughout the remainder of this year and heading into 2026, and our expectation to generate at least $13 million in revenue for 2025 and achieve positive EBITDA during the year. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Nexgel@kcsa.com

NEXGEL, INC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash $ 1,192 $ 1,807 Accounts receivable, net 926 933 Inventory 1,846 1,751 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 776 623 Total current assets 4,740 5,114 Goodwill 1,128 1,128 Intangibles, net 775 807 Property and equipment, net 2,129 2,211 Operating lease - right of use asset 1,570 1,628 Other assets 95 95 Total assets $ 10,437 $ 10,983 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 980 $ 761 Accounts payable - related party 499 531 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 334 310 Deferred revenue 286 179 Current portion of note payable 99 97 Warrant liability 28 118 Contingent consideration liability - 178 Financing lease liability, current portion 59 59 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 234 237 Total current liabilities 2,519 2,470 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,494 1,538 Financing lease liability, net of current portion 293 307 Notes payable, net of current portion 563 588 Total liabilities 4,869 4,903 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17) - - Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 7,654,037 and 7,638,497 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 23,909 23,743 Accumulated deficit (18,708 ) (17,996 ) Total NexGel stockholders’ equity 5,209 5,755 Non-controlling interest in joint venture 359 325 Total stockholders’ equity 5,568 6,080 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,437 $ 10,983



NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues, net $ 2,806 $ 1,266 Cost of revenues 1,618 1,106 Gross margin (loss) 1,188 160 Operating expenses: Research and development 1 2 Selling, general and administrative 1,964 1,029 Total operating expenses 1,965 1,031 Loss from operations (777 ) (871 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (21 ) (15 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liability and warrant modification expense 91 (53 ) Gain on investment in marketable securities — 34 Other expense (39 ) — Other income 68 — Total other income (expense), net 99 (34 ) Loss before income taxes (678 ) (905 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss (678 ) (905 ) Less: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest in joint venture (34 ) 52 Net loss attributable to NexGel stockholders $ (712 ) $ (853 ) Net loss per common share - basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share - basic 7,645,311 5,982,062 Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share – diluted 7,645,311 5,982,062



NEXGEL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Operating Activities Net loss $ (712 ) $ (853 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest in joint venture 34 (52 ) Depreciation and amortization 114 62 Share-based compensation and restricted stock vesting 166 54 Gain on investment in marketable securities — (34 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liability and warrant modification expense (91 ) 53 Amortization of right of use asset 12 7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7 (106 ) Inventory (95 ) (50 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (153 ) 64 Accounts payable 219 (75 ) Accounts payable – related party (32 ) (105 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24 (287 ) Deferred revenue 107 230 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (400 ) (1,092 ) Investing Activities Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 34 Capital expenditures — (152 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities — (118 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from rights offering, net of expenses — 946 Payment of contingent consideration (178 ) — Principal payment on financing lease liability (14 ) (9 ) Principal payments of notes payable (23 ) (8 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (215 ) 929 Net Decrease in Cash (615 ) (281 ) Cash – Beginning of period 1,807 2,700 Cash – End of period $ 1,192 $ 2,419 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flows Information Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 18 $ 10 Taxes $ — $ — Supplemental Non-cash Investing and Financing activities Property and equipment financed under notes payable $ — $ 165 Property and equipment financed under financing leases $ — $ 416



RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

CALCULATION OF EBITDA & ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Net (loss) income: $ (712 ) $ (853 ) Less: Loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in joint venture (34 ) 52 Net loss attributable to NexGel stockholders (678 ) (905 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 114 52 Interest expense, net 21 15 EBITDA (543 ) (838 ) Change in warrant liability(1) (91 ) 53 Share-based compensation expense(2) 166 54 Adjusted EBITDA: $ (468 ) $ (731 )