Nexalin Technology Welcomes General Wesley Clark to Military & Government Advisory Board

HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, is honored to announce that General Wesley K. Clark (Ret.), former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has joined its Military & Government Advisory Board. General Clark will collaborate with esteemed members David F. Lasseter, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy, and William A. Hudson, Jr., former Acting General Counsel to the Department of Veterans Affairs, to advance Nexalin’s innovative neurostimulation solutions within U.S. military and government sectors. The Company’s on-going “Nexalin America” initiative includes addressing post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, substance use disorder, and other areas of significant concern to the U.S. government.

General Clark’s distinguished military career spans over three decades, during which he held numerous key positions, including NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe. His extensive experience in strategic leadership and international affairs will be invaluable as Nexalin seeks to integrate its non-invasive, frequency-based, deep-brain stimulation devices into U.S. military healthcare initiatives.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, stated, “We are privileged to welcome General Clark to our Advisory Board, supporting our Nexalin America initiative. His unparalleled leadership experience and deep understanding of military and governmental operations will be instrumental as we aim to provide drug-free, non-invasive treatments for mental health conditions affecting our service members and veterans.”

General Clark commented, “I am honored to join Nexalin’s Advisory Board and support the mission to deliver innovative mental health treatments. Addressing conditions such as PTSD, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression, and insomnia is critical for the well-being of our military personnel and veterans. Nexalin’s technology offers promising solutions to these pressing challenges.”

The Nexalin America program has already made significant contributions to Nexalin’s initiatives within the government sector, and the addition of General Clark further strengthens the Advisory Board’s collective expertise and commitment to improving mental health care for those who have served our nation.

Nexalin’s Military & Government Advisory Board provides strategic advice and counsel to support the Company’s advancement of its non-invasive, frequency-based, deep-brain stimulation devices in U.S. military and government agencies. The board’s formation reflects Nexalin’s dedication to fostering relationships within federal government and public sector organizations, including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

