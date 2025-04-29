Newleos Therapeutics Announces Clinical Advisory Board to Support Key Neuropsychiatry Programs

- Renowned experts support the company’s vision and approach for developing next generation, first- and best-in-class therapies for mental health conditions -

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnxietyDisorders--Newleos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage neuroscience company co-founded by Longwood Fund and seasoned leaders in CNS drug development, today announced the inaugural members of its Clinical Advisory Board to support the development of its neuropsychiatric product pipeline, including NTX-1955 for generalized anxiety disorder and NTX-1472 for social anxiety disorder. Members of the Clinical Advisory Board are internationally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience with deep expertise in the development of novel therapeutics for mood, anxiety, and stress-related disorders. Focused on Newleos’ promising programs targeting anxiety disorders, the Clinical Advisory Board has a shared goal of addressing the increasing global burden of mental health conditions.

Federico Bolognani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Newleos Therapeutics, said, “Our clinical advisors bring unparalleled insight into the neurobiology of psychiatric disorders, along with deep experience designing and executing pivotal trials in complex patient populations. We are grateful for their support and ongoing guidance as we advance our clinical plans for our groundbreaking product candidates designed to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients.”

The Clinical Advisory Board includes the following highly respected figures from the mental health field:

Maurizio Fava, M.D. , is Chair, Mass General Brigham Academic Medical Centers Department of Psychiatry; Executive Director, Mass General Psychiatry Clinical Trials Network & Institute; Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, and a leading researcher in psychopharmacology.

, is Chair, Mass General Brigham Academic Medical Centers Department of Psychiatry; Executive Director, Mass General Psychiatry Clinical Trials Network & Institute; Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School, and a leading researcher in psychopharmacology. Juliane Hellhammer, Ph.D. , is Founder and CEO at daacro (Diagnostic Assessment and Clinical Research Organization), and a renowned neuroscientist specializing in stress and neurobiological mechanisms underlying psychiatric conditions.

, is Founder and CEO at daacro (Diagnostic Assessment and Clinical Research Organization), and a renowned neuroscientist specializing in stress and neurobiological mechanisms underlying psychiatric conditions. Michael Liebowitz, M.D. , is the Managing Director and Founder of The Medical Research Network, a prominent psychiatrist and an internationally recognized leader in the research of anxiety and affective disorders. He is a pioneer in social anxiety disorder known for developing the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale.

, is the Managing Director and Founder of The Medical Research Network, a prominent psychiatrist and an internationally recognized leader in the research of anxiety and affective disorders. He is a pioneer in social anxiety disorder known for developing the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale. Sanjay Mathew, M.D. , is Vice Chair for Research, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Director, Mood and Anxiety Disorders Program, and Staff Physician at Baylor College of Medicine, and a leading psychiatrist and researcher in anxiety conditions including neuroimaging techniques to better understand the neurobiological underpinnings of anxiety.

, is Vice Chair for Research, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Director, Mood and Anxiety Disorders Program, and Staff Physician at Baylor College of Medicine, and a leading psychiatrist and researcher in anxiety conditions including neuroimaging techniques to better understand the neurobiological underpinnings of anxiety. Gerard Sanacora, M.D., Ph.D. , is George D. and Esther S. Gross Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine; Director of the Yale Depression Research Program; Co-Director of the Yale New Haven Hospital Interventional Psychiatry Service, and a leading authority in the field of mood disorders.

, is George D. and Esther S. Gross Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine; Director of the Yale Depression Research Program; Co-Director of the Yale New Haven Hospital Interventional Psychiatry Service, and a leading authority in the field of mood disorders. Murray Stein, M.D., is Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), and expert in anxiety and trauma-related disorders.

“There is a significant unmet need for more effective and better-tolerated treatments for patients with anxiety disorders,” said Dr. Murray Stein. “I am pleased to join this team of advisors to support Newleos’ efforts to develop innovative therapeutics with the potential to make a difference in patients’ lives.”

“We are honored to have such a distinguished group of experts supporting our work,” said David Donabedian, Ph.D., Founding Chief Executive Officer of Newleos Therapeutics and Executive Partner at Longwood Fund. “Their deep expertise in anxiety, depression, and stress-related disorders, combined with decades of experience bringing transformative treatments to patients, will be invaluable as we continue to advance our clinical programs. Their expertise reaffirms our belief that our novel approach can make a real difference in the lives of people living with anxiety disorders.”

Full biographies for the Clinical Advisory Board members are available on the Newleos website.

About Newleos Therapeutics, Inc.

Newleos Therapeutics is dedicated to providing a new dawn or "eos" for patients with mental health conditions by developing next generation, first- and best-in-class therapies. Over 100 million patients in the United States are affected by neuropsychiatric disorders, with anxiety and substance use disorders among the largest areas of unmet medical need. The company’s clinical-stage pipeline was licensed from Roche and includes oral small molecules targeting GABAA-γ1, V1a, TAAR1 and GABAA-α5 with broad potential in general anxiety, social anxiety, substance use disorders and cognitive impairment. Newleos was co-founded by Longwood Fund, Federico Bolognani, M.D., Ph.D., and William Martin, Ph.D., seasoned experts in company creation and CNS drug development.

For more information visit www.newleos.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Watson

617-470-8388

media@newleos.com