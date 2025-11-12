New Peer-Reviewed Publications Highlight Effectiveness of OMNI® Surgical System with TruSync™ Technology in Reducing IOP and Medication Usage in Cataract Combination Procedures, Standalone Procedures, and in African Americans

Prospective study data and retrospective registry data were analyzed in the manuscripts recently published by the Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, Journal of Glaucoma and Clinical Ophthalmology

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (Sight Sciences, or the Company), an eyecare company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, announced today the results from three key published manuscripts that further demonstrate the value of an interventional mindset in treating glaucoma.

“We are proud to continuously support the study of interventional glaucoma treatment, especially in highlighting critical groups of patients that may benefit from active surgical interventions. These results demonstrate that when surgeons are given the right solutions, they are able to reduce a patient’s intraocular eye pressure (IOP) and reliance on medication and maintain those reductions over an extended period of time, 24 months or 36 months,” said Paul Badawi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences.

The following are notable results from the studies:

In a 24-month prospective study of 18 eyes with medication washout at baseline, 12 and 24 months, of standalone OMNI use, mean baseline IOP of 26.1 mmHg was reduced an average of 9.7mmHg at 12 months and 10.6 mmHg at 24 months (both p<.001), while mean medications were reduced from 1.8 to 0.9 and 0.5 (both p<.001) at months 12 and 24, respectively; Two-thirds of patients were medication-free at Month 24. 1





In a retrospective, observational study of nearly 13,000 African American eyes (including 12,057 cataract surgery only, 491 iStent inject ® , 189 Hydrus ® Microstent, and 91 OMNI – all minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) at the time of cataract surgery), IOP reductions were higher in this study’s MIGS plus cataract surgery cohorts than cataract surgery alone; the proportion of patients with a greater than or equal to 20% reduction in IOP from baseline was greatest for OMNI, followed by Hydrus Microstent and iStent inject 2





, 189 Hydrus Microstent, and 91 OMNI – all minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) at the time of cataract surgery), IOP reductions were higher in this study’s MIGS plus cataract surgery cohorts than cataract surgery alone; the proportion of patients with a greater than or equal to 20% reduction in IOP from baseline was greatest for OMNI, followed by Hydrus Microstent and iStent inject In a subgroup analysis of 220 eyes that had undergone a standalone OMNI procedure in primary open-angle glaucoma, including mild, moderate and severe patients, and both phakic and pseudophakic eyes, IOP was significantly reduced for up to 3 years regardless of lens status or disease severity.3



“OMNI continues to deliver results for patients , whether it be patients undergoing cataract surgery, those that have already had cataract surgery and are now pseudophakic, or groups at historically higher risk for glaucoma, as demonstrated by our study,” Dr. Leon Herndon from Durham, NC commented. “It is important to have effective tools such as OMNI that are used especially for mild and moderate patients, and can be utilized in conjunction with a cataract surgery or as a standalone procedure. That is especially true with African American patients, a cohort of patients that are often diagnosed at a later stage of disease.”

Authors and affiliations:

Kenneth Olander, University Eye Specialists, Maryville, TN; Mark J. Gallardo, El Paso Eye Surgeons, El Paso, TX; Thomas W. Samuelson, Minnesota Eye Consultants, Minneapolis, MN; Steven R. Sarkisian, Oklahoma Eye Surgeons, Oklahoma City, OK; Jaime E. Dickerson, Jr., Sight Sciences Inc., Menlo Park, CA; Michael Mbagwu, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA; Kristian M. Garcia, Verana Health, San Francisco, CA; Leon Herndon, Duke University Eye Center, Durham, NC; Mark F. Pyfer, Northern Ophthalmic Associates, Jenkintown, PA, and Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, PA; Christine Funke, Barnet, Delaney & Perkins Eye Center, Mesa, AZ; Sameh Mosaed, Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, CA; Erin Zwick, Verana Health, San Francisco, CA; Jennifer Toth, Verana Health, San Francisco, CA; Nathan M Radcliffe, Mt Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY.

Author affiliations listed above should not be understood as product endorsement by the affiliated institutions.

Paper References:

1 Viscodilation of Schlemm’s Canal and Trabeculotomy for Reducing Intraocular Pressure and Medication Use in Pseudophakic Eyes; Kenneth Olander MD PhD, Mark J Gallardo MD, Thomas W Samuelson MD, Steven R Sarkisian MD, Brian Flowers MD, Jaime E Dickerson Jr PhD MS Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. on-line ahead of print October 17 2025. DOI: 10.1097/j.jcrs.0000000000001800

2 Ab Interno Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Effectiveness in Black Patients: IRIS Registry® Study; Michael Mbagwu MD, Kristian M Garcia MPH, Leon Herndon MD, Journal of Glaucoma. 2025 Accepted (Sept 19 2025), in press.

3 Standalone canaloplasty and trabeculotomy using the OMNI surgical system: a subgroup analysis from the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight); Mark F Pyfer MD, Christine Funke MD, Sameh Mosaed MD, Erin Zwick PhD, Jennifer Toth PhD, Kristian Garcia MPH, Nathan M Radcliffe MD; Clinical Ophthalmology 2025;19:4043-4052. (published Nov 1 2025)

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System and OMNI® Edge Surgical System are implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery technologies indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The OMNI Surgical System is CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical System is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

Visit www.sightsciences.com for more information.

Sight Sciences and TearCare are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI and SION are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories. TruSync is a trademark of Sight Sciences.

Hydrus is a registered trademark of Alcon Vision LLC.

iStent inject is a registered trademark of Glaukos Corporation.

© 2025 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, together with other statements and information publicly disseminated by the Company, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. These statements often include words such as "anticipate," “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, plans and assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances at such time. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the following: OMNI’s clinical efficacy, including ability to maintain reductions in patients’ IOP and reliance on medication over extended periods of time, and efficacy in different patient populations. These forward-looking statements are subject to and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. These cautionary statements are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media contact:

pr@SightSciences.com

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com