New 2026 Cell and Gene Therapy Report Charts the Path from Scientific Progress to Patient Access

InspiroGene™ by McKesson research across providers, payers, patients and advocates highlights persistent access barriers and explores how technology and AI could help close the gap

Average number of patients oncologists treat with cell and gene therapy has nearly doubled since 2024, while newly surveyed rheumatologists and ophthalmologists see cure potential, but want stronger evidence

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InspiroGene™ by McKesson, a dedicated business focused on supporting the commercialization of cell and gene therapies (CGTs), today announced the publication of its third annual 2026 Cell and Gene Therapy Report: Building the Bridge from Breakthrough Science to Commercial Patient Access.

The 2026 report is InspiroGene’s most expansive yet, combining provider research across oncology, rheumatology and ophthalmology, with payer perspectives, patient and advocate insights, pipeline analysis and expert discussion on how technology and artificial intelligence can help address persistent access barriers.

“Cell and gene therapy is advancing at an extraordinary pace, but commercial patient access to these therapies needs to move as quickly as scientific progress,” said Joe DePinto, Head of Cell, Gene, and Advanced Therapies at McKesson. “This year’s CGT report shows that closing that gap will require the entire ecosystem to evolve alongside the science, from how patients are identified and referred, to how providers prepare, payers reimburse and treatment centers deliver care. The opportunity ahead is not only to bring more breakthrough therapies to market, but to build a system capable of getting these therapies to the patients who need them.”

The report draws on InspiroGene by McKesson’s 2026 primary research with 200 U.S. physicians, as well as interviews with 35 payer leaders representing approximately 295 million covered lives, an analysis of the late-stage U.S. CGT pipeline, and perspectives from patients, advocates and leading industry experts.

Key Findings in the 2026 Report Include:

Oncology adoption keeps growing, but access barriers persist. The average number of patients oncologists treat with CGTs has nearly doubled since 2024, from 17 to 32 annually, and 97% now say CGTs could offer some patients the best chance for a cure. Yet patient out-of-pocket costs (such as expenses related to travel and lodging) and coverage-related delays remain among the most commonly cited reasons referred patients don't ultimately receive treatment.

New specialties are optimistic, but want stronger data and evidence. Surveyed for the first time, rheumatologists and ophthalmologists overwhelmingly said CGTs could offer some patients a cure. However, many want to see more safety and efficacy data and real-world evidence before treating patients. Rheumatologists describe themselves as only “minimally” to “moderately” prepared for the 77 autoimmune disease therapies in the late-stage development pipeline, though most have already begun taking steps to prepare.

Physicians from different specialties have opposing views on where care will be centered in the future. Two-thirds of oncologists (65%) say they expect CGT care delivery to remain centralized at oncologist-led treatment centers, while similar shares of rheumatologists (64%) and ophthalmologists (62%) say they expect CGT care to become decentralized and owned by their individual specialties.

Payers are standardizing cell therapy reimbursement faster than gene therapy reimbursement. Interviews with 35 CGT-focused payer leaders found that cell therapy contracting is shifting toward contracted case rates, while gene therapy remains dominated by single-case agreements due to lower volumes and greater cost scrutiny.

AI could help close a persistent access gap. Today, only about two in 10 patients eligible for CAR T treatment actually receive it. A new roundtable of experts in AI and cell and gene therapy from the industry's top consulting firms explored how AI could streamline patient referrals, reimbursement submissions and treatment center onboarding, while cautioning that technology alone won't solve access barriers rooted in coordination and legacy infrastructure.

Patients still face real-world barriers that data alone can't capture. Patients and caregivers continue to face real-world barriers throughout the treatment journey that data alone cannot capture. Geography, income and the need for a dedicated caregiver during treatment can influence whether an eligible patient ever receives treatment, underscoring that many access barriers emerge long before a patient reaches a treatment center.

Access to cell and gene therapy continues to expand gradually, including more than 2,000 U.S. sites conducting CGT clinical trials, as seen on our CGT map.

Together, these findings underscore the importance of coordinated commercialization, care delivery and technology solutions to help more patients access the next generation of cell and gene therapies. The full 2026 Cell and Gene Therapy Report can be found at www.inspirogene.com/cgt-report.

About InspiroGene by McKesson

InspiroGene by McKesson (“InspiroGene”) is a dedicated business unit focused solely on supporting the commercialization of cell and gene therapies (CGTs). At InspiroGene, we turn CGT innovation into a reality. We offer flexible, sustainable solutions to help manufacturers, payers, and providers navigate the complex CGT commercialization landscape. As an enduring ally, we’re dedicated to transforming patient care and driving better health outcomes. Learn more about the InspiroGene advantage at InspiroGene.com.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products, and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Stories & Insights.

InspiroGene by McKesson

Sarah Neason Dobbs, Communications

Sarah.Neason@McKesson.com