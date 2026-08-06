Neurvati Neurosciences Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Advance Next Phase of Growth at GRIN Therapeutics

Appointments position GRIN Therapeutics for continued global clinical execution while expanding Neurvati's neuroscience development platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurvati Neurosciences today announced the appointment of J. Michael Ryan, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and the promotions of Anne-Marie Li-Kwai-Cheung to Chief Development Officer and Elliott Ruiz to Chief Financial Officer.

These leadership appointments come at an important stage for GRIN Therapeutics, Neurvati's founding affiliate company, as it advances the global pivotal Phase 3 Beeline study of investigational radiprodil in GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder while continuing the Phase 1b/2a Astroscape study of radiprodil in focal cortical dysplasia type II and tuberous sclerosis complex. Together, these appointments strengthen the executive leadership team responsible for advancing GRIN Therapeutics' clinical programs while positioning Neurvati to continue expanding its neuroscience development platform through future affiliate companies.

"GRIN Therapeutics is entering an exciting and important phase as we execute our global Phase 3 program and continue building a company capable of delivering transformative medicines for patients with serious neurological disorders," said Bruce Leuchter, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neurvati Neurosciences. "Michael, Anne-Marie, and Elliott each bring exceptional experience, sound judgment, and proven leadership. Together, they create a highly complementary executive team that strengthens our medical, development, and enterprise capabilities – not only for GRIN Therapeutics today, but also as we continue to build Neurvati's long-term neuroscience platform."

J. Michael Ryan, M.D., Appointed Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Ryan joins Neurvati and GRIN Therapeutics with more than 25 years of neuroscience drug development experience spanning academia, biotechnology, large pharmaceutical companies, and venture-backed organizations. His experience includes leading programs from first-in-human studies through late-stage development across Alzheimer's disease, neurodegenerative disorders, neuropsychiatric diseases, and other central nervous system conditions.

Most recently, Dr. Ryan served as Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Aliada Therapeutics, where he led clinical development and regulatory strategy through the company's acquisition by AbbVie. Earlier in his career he held senior leadership roles at Rodin Therapeutics, Asceneuron, RA Capital Management, Novartis, Pfizer, Wyeth, and Merck.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ryan will provide medical and scientific leadership across Neurvati and GRIN Therapeutics, guiding clinical strategy and partnering closely across the enterprise to advance the company's growing neuroscience portfolio. He will play a central leadership role as GRIN Therapeutics advances the Beeline study and continues building its broader development portfolio.

"Neurvati has created a distinctive model for bringing new medicines to patients with serious neurological disorders – combining rigorous science, experienced leadership, and long-term strategic capital," said Dr. Ryan. "I am delighted to join GRIN Therapeutics at such an important stage in its development and look forward to working with this talented team to deliver meaningful new therapies for patients and families living with these conditions."

Anne-Marie Li-Kwai-Cheung Promoted to Chief Development Officer

Anne-Marie Li-Kwai-Cheung's promotion (effective March 2026) recognizes the strong leadership she has demonstrated in preparing GRIN Therapeutics for global Phase 3 execution and reflects the increasing scale and complexity of the company's development activities. Since joining Neurvati, she has been instrumental in providing strategic leadership of the development plan, establishing the capabilities needed to support global product development and the successful initiation of the Beeline study, positioning the company for its next stage of clinical execution.

As Chief Development Officer, Li-Kwai-Cheung will continue to lead the advancement of the company's global development programs in close partnership with the Chief Medical Officer, ensuring that clinical strategy is translated into disciplined, high-quality execution across an increasingly complex international portfolio.

"Anne-Marie is an outstanding leader for our organization," said Dr. Leuchter. "Her strategic mindset, operational excellence, and ability to bring cross-functional teams together have been instrumental in preparing GRIN Therapeutics for this next phase of growth. This promotion reflects both her significant contributions and the confidence we have in her leadership."

Elliott Ruiz Promoted to Chief Financial Officer

Elliott Ruiz's promotion reflects the increasingly important leadership role he has assumed across both Neurvati and GRIN Therapeutics. Since joining the company in 2022, he has helped build the financial, operational, and organizational foundation supporting the enterprise while serving as a trusted strategic partner across the leadership team and Board of Directors.

As Chief Financial Officer, Ruiz will continue to provide strategic financial and operational leadership across both organizations, helping ensure they are well positioned to execute current clinical programs while pursuing future growth opportunities.

"Elliott has helped build Neurvati from its earliest days, and his contributions extend well beyond finance," said Dr. Leuchter. "He is an exceptional enterprise leader whose financial discipline, strategic thinking, and collaborative leadership have strengthened every part of our organization. This promotion recognizes the tremendous impact he has had across both Neurvati and GRIN Therapeutics."

About GRIN Therapeutics

GRIN Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to the research and development of precision therapeutics for neurodevelopmental disorders with the goal of bringing hope to patients and caregivers. In late 2024, GRIN Therapeutics reported promising topline data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial (the Honeycomb Trial, ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05818943) evaluating investigational radiprodil in GRIN-related neurodevelopmental disorder (GRIN-NDD) in patients with gain-of-function (GoF) variants, leading to the decision to advance to the global Phase 3 Beeline trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT07224581). The company has an additional ongoing clinical trial to evaluate radiprodil for the potential treatment of focal cortical dysplasia type II (FCDII) and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). GRIN Therapeutics is an affiliate of Neurvati Neurosciences, a portfolio company of Blackstone Life Sciences. For more information, please visit www.grintherapeutics.com.

About Neurvati Neurosciences

Neurvati Neurosciences is the neuroscience development platform of Blackstone Life Sciences, created to bridge the gap that has long constrained progress in the field. Neurvati identifies and advances high-potential neuroscience assets through a disciplined, scalable model that establishes and funds fit-for-purpose affiliate companies—each designed to drive development with precision, dedicated capital, and experienced leadership. By addressing the challenges that have historically impeded neuroscience drug development, Neurvati offers a differentiated solution that creates durable value across the neuroscience ecosystem and accelerates the delivery of new therapies for patients with complex neurological and psychiatric disorders.

About Blackstone Life Sciences

Blackstone Life Sciences is an industry-leading private investment platform with capabilities to invest across the life cycle of companies and products within key life science sectors. By combining scale investments and hands-on operational leadership, Blackstone Life Sciences helps bring to market promising new medicines and medical technologies that improve patients' lives and currently has more than $17 billion in assets under management.

Corporate Contact



Elliott Ruiz



+1 201.674.5417



elliott.ruiz@neurvati.com

For general inquiries, please reach out to info@grintherapeutics.com.

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SOURCE Neurvati Neurosciences