Neurophet Appoints CTO Donghyeon Kim as Co-CEO, Joining Jake Junkil Been in Dual Leadership to Drive Global Growth

- Donghyeon Kim, Co-Founder and CTO of Neurophet, to Take On Dual Role as CEO, Heading Technology and Company Leadership

- Aims to Strategically Expand Business and Management Functions for Establishing a Strong Presence in Global Markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, newly appointed Donghyeon Kim, who is currently CTO (Chief Technology Officer), to serve as Co-CEO.

Donghyeon Kim, Co-Founder and now Co-CEO of Neurophet, established the company alongside Co-CEO Jake Junkil Been in 2016. He completed his master’s degree in Information and Communications at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) and earned a Ph.D. in Electrical, Electronic, and Computer Engineering. Kim developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system, which serves as the foundation of Neurophet’s technology, and has overseen Neurophet’s neuroimaging analysis as CTO for the past eight years.

Kim holds approximately 100 patents in the fields of brain disease diagnosis, treatment, and analysis, and has published numerous papers in high-impact international journals such as SCI(E). Recognized for his contributions to the advancement of AI neuroimaging technology, he was awarded a commendation from the Ministry of Science and ICT last year and is currently serving as the section manager of AI division at Korea Medical Devices Industry Association Industry Development Committee.

The appointment of Co-CEO has been decided to expand Neurophet’s business development capabilities and carry out a strategic management approach. Co-CEO Jake Junkil Been will lead efforts in global expansion and market penetration, while Co-CEO Donghyeon Kim will drive research and development, ensuring both external growth and internal stability. This strengthened leadership is expected to accelerate Neurophet’s path to a KOSDAQ listing in the biotech sector next year.

Neurophet specializes in developing AI-based brain imaging analysis solutions and treatment medical devices. With the recent launch of “Neurophet AQUA AD,” a solution designed to assess the side effects of Alzheimer’s treatments, the company is positioned to advance as a global leader in medical innovation. Neurophet is also expanding its business reach through collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies and active involvement in new drug development processes.

Donghyeon Kim, Neurophet’s Co-CEO, stated, “As Neurophet’s business gains momentum, we plan to approach our objectives with enhanced strategic focus. I look forward to a promising future for Neurophet, working alongside Jake Been to make this vision a reality.”

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software “Neurophet AQUA”, brain PET image analysis (PET tracer deposition) software “Neurophet SCALE PET”, brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation “Neurophet tES/TMS LAB”.

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain’s health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

